With outdoor activities becoming more popular during the pandemic, the Village of Yesteryear was one of several places in Owatonna that experienced elevated foot traffic in 2020.
Noticing the increased interest in the walk down memory lane, the staff at the Steele County History Center agreed that it was time to offer something more in the village. Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said the idea to bring a self-guided tour to the village was solidified during one of his many walks around the grounds.
“Whether it was someone out for a run or walking their dog, there was always at least a little bit of activity going on in the village,” Hinrichsen said. “At the time we weren’t giving tours and when we were, it was limited to a specific time slot and I just thought there is so much here and a completely untapped market.”
Thus began the lengthy process of bringing the Village of Yesteryear Story Walk to life. Hinrichsen said he spent an impressive amount of time gathering the history for each of the 19 structures that reside in the village to be compiled into individual panels. Each panel highlights the history of the structures, the significance the structures have, and how they each came to be a part of the village.
“It was a good way to really get acquainted with the village,” said Hinrichsen, who started his position at the center in September. “There was quite a bit I wasn’t aware of – like how not all of the structures are necessarily historic – that I think a lot of people will find interesting. I’ve always viewed historical objects as these living, breathing things with a story and these buildings are exactly that.”
Most importantly, Hinrichsen said the story walk will give people the opportunity to explore Steele County’s history on their own time. While some tours of the village can take up to two hours, Hinrichsen said they recognize that sometimes people are more limited with the time. He added this also offers the joggers and dog walkers who frequent that area of town something more to do.
“This is really catering to a different demographic,” Hinrichsen said. “It’s designed for that broad demographic of people who like to do things on their time and on their own while giving them a tiny aspect of what all we have to offer.”
While the story walk is free and people are allowed to walk through the village whenever they wish, Hinrichsen is hoping this will also open the doors to bring people into the History Center. During the COVID-19 pandemic, museums across the country were hit hard with a decrease in membership and minimal foot traffic. Hinrichsen said he has heard that up to one-third of museums in the country may never recover and have to close.
“The story walk is one of those things that you don’t have to pay to enjoy,” Hinrcihsen said, adding that for maximum enjoyment he recommends visiting the village during the morning sun to take in its full beauty. “It still stands true to our mission to educate and share information on Steele County’s history.”