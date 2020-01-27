OWATONNA — Having enjoyed the fall medallion hunt that occurred years ago, Amber and Aaron Friesen were tickled to see that the Owatonna Bold & Cold Winter Festival brought back the winter medallion hunt last week.
With the help of only four clues, the Friesen family became the winners of the third annual medallion hunt on Friday morning, locating the medallion underneath the southern steps of the Dunnell House in the Village of Yesteryear.
“We went right over it,” said Otto Friesen, one of Amber and Aaron’s three children, as he discussed the multiple trips he took with his parents to try to locate the treasure.
“We were very close, but didn’t get it,” Amber added about their trip to the Village on Thursday that left them empty-handed.
Otto stated that he returned to the village with his father on Friday morning, thinking that perhaps it was located near the blacksmith’s shop. Once again, they family searched with no avail.
“I’m not that big into riddles, but I thought these clues were pointing us in the right direction without being too obvious,” Aaron explained. “Right away I had a strong feeling that it was somewhere near the fairgrounds.”
Each time the family went out searching for the medallion, they took note of the variety of other hunters they saw. Amber said there were quite a few looking around the Village on Thursday evening, and Aaron said that during his first trip out there on Friday morning that there was only one other person looking.
“I was surprised by how many people we saw out there looking,” Amber said. “It really heightened the urgency to find it.”
Determined to find the prize, however, Amber sent Aaron back out to the Village around 11:30 a.m. Friday while she was busy with the kids and their homeschool group.
“I told him, ‘You have to go now!’” Amber laughed. “When he came back the first thing I said was, ‘You got it, right?’”
Aaron had indeed discovered the medallion among the 20 other hunters we saw scavenging through the Village with shovels and gardening tools. With only his ice scrapper from his vehicle in hand, he stated that he went out into the hunt like a “true Minnesotan.”
“When I first found it, I’ll be honest I thought it was trash,” he joked. “Mainly because it wasn’t the first time I had dug up some trash out there.”
Alas, there was no trash in this case. Aaron had indeed discovered the Bold & Cold medallion, making his family victorious and the winner of $500 in Chamber Bucks from the Owatonna Motor Company and the Owatonna People’s Press.
“It was pretty fun,” Aaron stated.
“Hopefully next year we can defend out title,” added Amber.
Though the medallion was found before the weekend began, the rest of the Bold & Cold activities went on without a hitch, according to Jessica Abrahams with the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department.
“I think a lot of the success was because the weather was so nice over the weekend,” Abrahams said, mentioning that all the activities scheduled by the parks department had high attendance. “We deserved some good weather.”
The only activity that did not have a good turnout ended up being the snow sculpture contest. While only two teams had signed up for the competition, only the reigning champions — the Spencer family — ended up making a sculpture, securing their spot as number one.
The other team’s block of snow unfortunately remained just that, but perhaps not for long.
“Someone called [Monday] and said that they wanted to go down and carve something out of it,” Abrahams said, happy that good use will be made from the untouched block of snow. “So people can look for something to be carved down there. He said he was going to start this week and work a lot on it on Saturday.”
Despite the disappointing lack of teams for the snow sculptures, Abrahams stated that they will likely keep up with the newly founded tradition in hopes that it will start to catch on with the community. She added that Christina Spencer — the mother of the back-to-back winning team — shared with her some ideas on how they could possibly get more people involved in 2021.
“Honestly, it’s always fun to see what she and her family creates,” Abrahams added. “As long as she wants to keep doing it, we’re happy to provide them with a block to carve.”
This year, the Spencer family made a giant “baby Yoda” sculpture out of there snow, replicating a beloved character from the Disney+ original Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.