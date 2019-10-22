OWATONNA — Two weeks ahead of the high school building bond referendum vote, Owatonna Public Schools has released a preliminary concept plan of what a new high school might look like on land selected by the district at the southeast end of town.
If the $104 million bond referendum passes this November, the district will then work with engineers, architects and a citizen design team to come up with an in-depth plan before potentially breaking ground next fall.
Another step on the road to the Nov.5 Election Day came last week at an Oct. 14 school board meeting, when Superintendent Jeff Elstad announced that the district had received a positive review of the project from the Minnesota Department of Education.
“[State statute] requires a review and comment for school districts on the economic advisability of a proposed school construction project,” he said at the meeting.
The referendum, a summary of which was printed in the Oct. 12 issue of the Owatonna People’s Press, will include two separate questions. The first would authorize financing of the new high school; the second would authorize $8 million in bonds to transform the current high school into a district service center, contingent on approval of the new facility.
According to a district press release, the new building would contain labs and shop spaces “outfitted with modern technology to support learning and propel our students into 21st-century opportunities,” as well as “modern and energy-efficient mechanical and electrical systems.” If voters approve the new building but not the renovation of the current facility, the district said much of today’s high school would be demolished.
After a $116 million building bond referendum failed by 1% of the vote last May, district staff reevaluated the proposal before bringing it back to voters this fall.
“We heard very clearly as we were collecting feedback from our constituents this summer that choosing a location and putting out as much information as we could ahead of time was really something that our community was looking for,” said Elstad.
Ultimately, the district — with help from city, county and private engineers from BKBM in Minneapolis — selected an 88-acre plot just north of the intersection of highways 14 and 218. Troy Klecker, Owatonna’s community development director, said the land was chosen over two other options at the north end of town because of its access to roads and utility lines, as well as its soil conditions.
Historic flooding concerns in the area led residents to question the site’s viability for a new school, but Klecker said past and future improvements will mitigate any risk for the campus and surrounding area.
“There were many things done to fix the storm water drainage: ponding, culvert increases, more catch basins,” he said, of measures put in on the site nearly a decade back. “We’re all used to the existing high school having a basement, and the basement flooding and molding. This new school would not have a basement, so that really limits any flooding potential there.”
Klecker added that new storm water management measures would be a part of the facility, and will be more fully fleshed out by an engineering team if the referendum passes.
“They’re showing some ponds [on the concept plan], all of that will have to be engineered as to the size of those ponds and the rate at which [water] is released back into the drainage way,” he said. Storm water improvements would need to comply with city requirements; water would need to be held and then released at its current rate, even after the proposed construction.
Elstad noted the current map was drawn up by the district primarily to show that all elements can fit together on the land. If voters approve the new high school, he said Owatonna Public Schools will work with residents, as well as engineers, on the final design. He said the district will publicly recruit members for this community oversight group, hoping to gather a mix of students, staff and residents.
While the majority of details are still up in the air, Elstad said for now the district knows the building will be roughly 300,000 square feet, and will have approximately the same capacity as the current high school — about 1,600 students — with room for future expansions.
“We’re more equipped to add classrooms if we happen to see enrollment spikes down the road,” Elstad said of the new space. “In our current site, we’re landlocked. We really don’t have any opportunities for expansion.”
He also said the district knows it needs at least 1,000 parking stalls, but that that number may change over time, as well. “That would be determined by a traffic study that would take place,” he noted.
One thing that would likely not change is the location of the practice fields and green space surrounding the narrow floodplain on the southeast portion of the land.
“I think having the building up closer to 18th Street makes sense with the parking. You’re going to have your ball fields where the drainage area is. Typically, when you get closer to the drainage area, you’re going to want more green space,” said Klecker. “If it were not developed as a high school, it would be developed as a single-family development, and there would be more building on the site than the high school.”
If the referendum passes, Klecker said the city will need to sign off on both an environmental assessment worksheet and a final conditional use permit before the district can break ground.
As far as a potential timeline, Elstad estimated the design phase would take about a year. If voters approve the referendum this fall, the district would then plan to start doing the bulk of construction in Spring 2021 and likely finish the new facility in 2023.