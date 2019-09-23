BLOOMING PRAIRIE — After almost a decade of no one cheering on the sidelines of any Awesome Blossom sports, a group of Blooming Prairie girls went from being a unofficial cheer squad to a full-blown sport recognized by the Minnesota State High School League in just two years.
“When we first started, the girls had to wear black yoga pants and a basic white Blooming Prairie T-shirt,” laughed Kelly LaMotte, one of three coaches who was determined to bring the school spirit back to Blooming Prairie High School. “But we had an awesome group of girls who were willing to give it a shot. There was a lot of trial and error, but they were motivated and determined to show that this was something Blooming Prairie needed and that they were excited to be there.”
LaMotte teamed up with Ashley Rye and Lexi LaMontagne, and the three former cheerleaders started teaching a small group of high school sophomores and juniors basic stunts and cheers in 2017. All three women had grown up in larger towns with well-established cheer programs, making them the first to truly notice the absence of cheerleaders at a variety of local sporting events.
“The energy just wasn’t always the best,” LaMotte recalled of Blossom games prior to the new cheerleaders entering the scene. “Crowd energy is so important and players reflect that. Cheerleaders can get a crowd hyped up and circle everything back to the players. It’s about creating a community between the players and the fans.”
Despite lacking a uniform, LaMotte stated that the first group of girls remained nothing but positive. They put in the hard work and continued to show up starting with football and volleyball games in the fall. Before they knew it, the community started responding to the group with the same amount of positivity that they were pushing forward.
“The biggest thing is that we have so many people coming up to us and telling us that it’s so nice to have this addition to our sports,” LaMontagne said.
When the first season ended, the coaches worked alongside the school’s athletic director to fast track them into a sanctioned school sport. This meant digging out the old cheer uniforms out of a locker somewhere and dispersing them among the girls. It wasn’t much, but it was a start.
“We grew by about five girls the second year, which is a lot being that it’s a small school,” LaMotte said. “We had uniforms and rules and guidelines which made everything more official feeling. The girls all wanted to be there and it was now even more fun and exciting for them.”
The second year also introduced the town to the Mini Cheer Camp, giving kids ages pre-K to sixth grade the opportunity to see the cheerleaders in action up close and personal, learn a few cheers of their own, do some basic stunts, and bond as a team. The first session started with just 30 kids in 2018, but last weekend’s mini camp saw 77 wannabe cheerleaders.
“The little girls look up to the cheerleaders,” LaMotte said. “This camp just shows them that what they’re doing is making a difference and an impact.”
“This program is giving little girls someone else to look up to and something else to look forward to,” add LaMontagne.
The momentum behind the peppiest group of kids in school kept building, and going into the 2019 season the squad given the opportunity to receive brand new uniforms especially designed for the brand new team.
“We’ve grown so that we’re able to have two squads, a JV and a varsity,” LaMotte said, adding that new shoes, pom-poms, and other accessories were also purchased this year. “Now we have cheerleaders everywhere.”
The cheerleaders are now staples in football, volleyball, cross country, boys basketball, girls basketball, and wrestling. Their presence has spread well beyond just their new looks and their loud cheers, however, as the coaches stated that the student body has had their school spirit rejuvenated as well.
“The school really encourages other students to get out there and cheer on all our athletes,” LaMotte said, noting that the cheerleaders have helped entice people to come out to all the athletic activities. “Everyone supports everyone now.”
Beyond the sporting events, LaMontagne stated that the cheerleaders have been making an impact inside the school, too.
“They have basically taken over the pep fests and homecoming,” she said. “That has helped the faculty tremendously and taken a lot of work off their hands.”
What truly fills the coaches with pride, however, is more than the girls’ dedication and hard work.
“All these girls come from different friend groups,” LaMotte said. “But here, they’re a sisterhood.”
The mini camp cheerleaders will be preforming at the halftime show during the Blooming Prairie Homecoming football came on Friday, Sept. 27.