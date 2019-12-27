With today’s farmers only owning about a third of the land they farm, it’s often a yearly challenge for farmers and landlords need to come up with a rental price that is fair and profitable for both parties.
That’s why the University of Minnesota’s Extension Service is holding farmland rental workshops throughout the state. Rice and Steele counties had workshops at the end of November, and an additional workshop was held in Elko New Market just last week.
In total, around 60 workshops have been held across Minnesota by the end of February. The University of Minnesota’s David Bau will host workshops in the southern portion of the state, with his colleague Nathan Hulinsky covering northern Minnesota.
At the workshop, Bau gives a presentation and provides worksheets for individual farmers and landlords to fill out. Using historical data and trends, the workshop aims to help farmers and landlords estimate a fair market price.
Of course, any one of a number of factors can throw data driven estimates off, from unstable markets, to unusual weather conditions, to unique soil properties and drainage. Still, the workshops can provide farmers and landlords significant historical information, helping farmers and landowners to know they’re getting a fair shake from each other.
Claire LaCanne, an Extension Educator with Rice and Steele County’s Extension office, said that both the Faribault and Owatonna sessions were well attended. She said a mix of farmers and landowners were on hand, hopeful that a data driven approach to setting rent might reduce disputes and help both sides to achieve profitability.
LaCanne said that those who haven’t been able to attend a session can still get much of the information they need at the Extension Service’s website. In addition, the local extension office can help provide information and insight to landowners and farmers.
Farm Pressure
As Bau noted, the workshops may be more important now that in years past, given that the difficult state of the farm economy has put a toll on both farmers and landlords. Between 2017 and 2018, statewide rental rates and farm property values declined slightly, putting pressure on landlords.
Area farmers have seen a steep decline in commodity prices, which hit the area’s two agricultural staples, corn and soybeans, particularly hard. Despite fears of a weak harvest, the overall U.S. corn yield remained close to the average, keeping prices from rising.
Across Minnesota, farmers struggled with a late harvest season, record rainfall at harvest time, and generally cool and wet weather in between. The 2019 growing season followed a particularly difficult 2018 season.
A combination of a strong U.S. Dollar and the U.S.’s trade disputes with China has also sent exports plunging over the last few years, particularly in the agricultural sector. The corn market is also dealing with stout competition from South American farmers.
The USDA’s projections suggest that even with prices middling, 2020 could be a record year for corn and soybeans. While a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada could boost exports, ongoing drama in the trade relationship with China remains a question mark.
Earlier this month, the U.S. and China struck a preliminary trade agreement, which could provide some relief from area farmers. Even before the agreement was reached, the Chinese government issued tariff waivers specifically for U.S. soybeans.
That helped provide some relief for soybean markets, with sales in November rising to their highest levels since early 2018. However, sales to China, traditionally the U.S.’s largest export market, are still well below their historical average.