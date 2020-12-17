An Owatonna woman has been charged with check forgery after she allegedly stole a money order from a rent drop box, according to Steele County Court documents.
Rosemary Reyes, 36, has been charged with two felony counts of check forgery in relation to a three months-long investigation that began when the victim reported that their money order from MoneyGram had been stolen from their apartment building’s rent drop box.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported the theft to the Owatonna Police Department on June 24. The money order totaling $853 had originally been placed in the beginning of May, but the victim’s landlord contacted them to say they had never received it. The victim said when they contacted MoneyGram they were informed a replacement had already been ordered by someone on May 12. Law enforcement discovered the money order was deposited at US Bank in Owatonna on May 14 and the name on the check was Reyes’, according to the report.
A detective with OPD compared the signature on the back of the check with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services photograph for Reyes’ driver’s license and determined it was a match. According to court documents, the detective requested in July a subpoena for the video surveillance for the ATM in the front entry of the bank, which is where it was determined the check had been deposited, as well as the account information. Approximately two weeks later the information was sent to the OPD.
According to the complaint, the account holder information the money order was deposited into was listed to belong to Reyes’ child. The video surveillance showed a female the detective positively identified as Reyes making a deposit in the ATM during the time the money order was deposited.
On Sept. 2, the detective visited Reyes at her home to discuss the money order. According to the report, Reyes confirmed the woman in the video surveillance was her and it was her signature on the back on the money order. Reyes told the detective she didn’t remember where she got the check from and that she possibly found it, but that the timeframe is a “big blur” due to alcohol.
Reyes’ first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22.