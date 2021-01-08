With the elections in the past and a new year upon us, local city councils are welcoming in new members, preparing to tackle big projects and looking to fill key positions throughout Steele County.
While making it through the pandemic and supporting local businesses remain top priorities for Owatonna, Medford and Blooming Prairie, the three municipalities have their hands full with typical city business that won’t be taking a pause due to COVID-19.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE
Blooming Prairie residents will see two new elected officials on the city council come Monday.
Marcy Sundine and Greg Johnson will serve for the first time this year after replacing two long-time members. The new officials have been involved in the Blooming Prairie community for some time -- Johnson is the owner of B to Z Hardware and Sundine is the unit director for the Boys and Girls Club of Blooming Prairie.
“I think both are going to be great for us,” City Administrator Andrew Langholz said. “We did a little orientation with them … just so they kind of got up to speed on some of the things that we've been going through or plan on going through.”
Langholz is interested to see what the two will bring to the council and thinks they make a great addition. While there aren’t any major projects on the council’s docket, Langholz says the city will be looking at replacing the ground storage tanks located behind the Public Utilities building.
“They were initially going to be doing the water tower too, but because of COVID delays and everything that's pushed back another year anyway,” Langholz said.
The city will be putting more emphasis on road maintenance this year, rather than taking on large road projects. Last year the city piloted some of its maintenance projects, which Langholz declared a success and a savings for taxpayers in the long run.
The city is in a state of limbo when it comes to major projects and planning. Meanwhile Langholz wants to make sure everything keeps operating in the face of uncertainty.
“We just want to support our businesses and make sure they stay afloat and help out any way we can,” Langholz said. He adds that the city has really banded together to support the local businesses, whether it was getting carry out or purchasing gift cards, during this difficult time.
He is also looking forward to the Blooming Prairie Recreation Association opening up again and offering some youth sports this year, an improvement from last year.
MEDFORD
In Medford, it’s all hands on deck as newly elected mayor Danny Thomas works with the council to fill the recently vacated city administrator position. Trying to help fill some of the other requirements that the city has needed for a number of years, the council agreed to transform the position to include requirements similar to that of a public works director.
“Basically what I want to do is to get someone with a wastewater license, a water license and a plowing license into that area,” Thomas said when he presented the new administrative director of operations position to the council on Tuesday. “For a long time we have struggled in this community to get these licenses here in order to operate efficiently.”
Filling the top role in city hall is one of the main priorities for Medford, with the position currently posted in hopes of beginning interviews by the end of the month. Until the position is filled, Thomas was authorized special privileges to supervise city personnel and speak with legal counsel regarding policies and procedures to keep the city running smoothly.
Though Thomas and Councilors Chad Merritt and Mandy Mueller stepped into their roles just this week, the group has already been brought fully up to date on the Main Street improvement project. The controversial project has been heavily discussed at the city level for more than a year and the former council allowed the process on accepting a final plan for the project to expire in November to allow the new council to gather additional information.
After coming to several agreements with the city and county engineers on the project, the council unanimously approved Tuesday a public hearing for the improvement project to be held prior to its regular meeting on Jan. 25. If the public hearing and the remainder of the process goes smoothly, the city engineer believes the project could be completed by the end of October.
Another big project that remains a priority for the city is what direction to go with the wastewater treatment plant. After nearly three years of back-and-forth discussion on whether Medford would upgrade its own plant or regionalize with another municipality, no clear decision has yet to be made. Though it has been presented that regionalizing with Faribault would be the most cost-effective option for the city, the new council agreed on Tuesday that it would be beneficial to seek a second opinion.
During the meeting, Councilor Chad Langeslag was authorized to entertain separate bids for the wastewater treatment plant. Langeslag said he will first determine if it is feasible get a second opinion on estimates with Neo Engineering.
OWATONNA
With the Owatonna mayor and all three councilors who were up for re-election securing another term, the city council was able to not skip a beat and get right back into regular business during their first meeting on Tuesday.
“It is going to be a very busy year for us in terms of infrastructure,” said City Administrator Kris Busse. “We have our streetscape project slated to begin next year and several road projects for this year along with some major design planning going on for our wastewater treatment plant.”
With an expansion project at the wastewater plant underway, currently in the design phase, Busse said it is about a four year process from the day the city decided to move forward to when they will finally be able to turn dirt, but each step of the way will be deliberate and require a lot of work by the council and staff.
“We also will be working with the school district on the process of what do with the old high school – how it can best be utilized by the community in a way that is both cost efficient and effective at giving our community other needed amenities,” Busse said, noting that while the construction of the new high school is both important and exciting, the future of the old high school is just as big of a priority for the city. “The school is near and dear to everyone’s hearts. Owatonna loves our historic buildings so it’s important to preserve them and use them. It’s one of the very unique qualities and tests of our community.”
Within the first quarter of the year, Busse said she is anticipating the city will fill the Parks and Recreation director position – a position vacated by longtime director James ‘Corky’ Ebeling when he retired in 2018. Community Development Director Troy Klecker has been filling the role on an interim basis since Ebeling’s departure.
Filling that position will allow the city to begin focusing on another vital role that will need to be filled come May, when Owatonna Fire Chief Mike Johnson is set to retire after more than 20 years with the department.
“That is a tall order to fill,” Busse said. “Mike has done a great job for our community and has such a passion that’s easy to see for emergency management and fire service. We plan on starting the process to fill that position very soon here because we want to find the right person to continue that proud service.”
Busse said the city will be heading into their strategic plan session come February where the council will be able to take a deeper dive into a variety of projects for the city moving forward. She anticipates the housing will continue to be at the top of the priorities, as it has been for a number of years.
“We did recently complete a housing study and will be doing another presentation to a wider audience sometime in this first quarter,” Busse said. “We have the affordable apartments off Cherry that is 37 units being finished and have already talked to that developer about an expansion and a next phase on the heels of that project which is exciting.”
“There are a lot of housing options and initiatives started,” Busse continued. “I’m certain we’re going to make some great progress in 2021.”