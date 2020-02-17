OWATONNA — The City of Owatonna’s building safety department has been named the Building Department of the Year by the Association of Minnesota Building Officials.
The award was presented to Owatonna Building Official Ken Beck and two of his staff at the Annual International Code Council Region III Institute in Chaska earlier this month at a chapter meeting.
Tom Bakken, building officer for the City of Hastings and AMBO board past chair, said the nominating committee recommended Owatonna for the recognition, a decision ratified by the AMBO board.
“It was Regional Minnesota State Inspector Paul Heimkes that recommended the Owatonna Building Safety Department to be nominated for this award,” Bakken said. “In Mr. Heimkes' travels in the area to inspect state projects, he experienced a great working relationship with the department and mentioned he heard nothing but positive comments about how knowledgeable and professional their staff was.”
The nomination stated that Beck provides superior coaching and direction to his staff that allows the team to work together cohesively. The department staff has years of knowledge and experience, which Heimke expressed in his nomination affords them the chance to learn and lean on each other for answers and continuity of code enforcement.
The plaque presented to staff reads, “In Recognition of Dedication to Code Development and Education for Building Officials and Building Inspectors. Their experience staff led by Ken Beck ensures the community can feel confident that buildings in their jurisdiction are built to today’s codes and standards. These efforts translate into improved public safety in the built environment.”
“The same contractors that work in the community also travel to surrounding communities and perform the same level of construction,” said Bakken, adding that the Owatonna department is able to enforce state building safety codes beyond its own jurisdiction. “Owatonna’s citizens should know they are enforcing the rules equally and with due diligence to achieve the highest standard of construction allowed.”
“Communication with city leaders, contractors, the Chamber of Commerce, and the citizens is the goal of this department,” said Beck.
Owatonna’s Building Department consists of Beck, building inspectors Mark Schwanke and Larry Houn, and permit technician Jennifer Nelson. In 2019, the department had oversight of 29 new single-family dwellings, 11 new duplexes including two multi-unit apartment buildings and 204 commercial projects varying from new manufacturing facilities to large additions and alterations. The community prospered with slightly over $52,000,000 in construction value last year.
With the demand for more housing and the economy strong, commercial projects should see no signs of slowing down.