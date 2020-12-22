The Blooming Prairie and Medford School Boards approved their 2021 property tax levies on Monday.
The approval came after the boards held their annual Truth in Taxation hearings and heard updates on their budgets. Unlike the Owatonna School Board, Blooming Prairie didn’t have any new voter-approved levies to discuss. The Legislature sets school districts’ revenue formulas except for voter approved referendum, which neither district had in November. Additionally, an increase in local taxes doesn’t necessarily mean an increase in revenue for the district, according to state law.
The Medford School Board approved a 2021 property tax levy with a 0.86% or $15,039 increase and certified the levy at $1.8 million.
The Medford school district has four separate funds including the general fund, food service fund, community service fund and debt service fund. The district’s revenue is expected to come in at $11.2 million, which is a decrease of 4.72%, or $555,177, in revenue for 2020-21 compared to the previous year.
The Medford district’s expenditures are expected to increase by 16.22%, or $1.9 million, compared to the previous year. Medford’s general fund spending:
District and school administration — 5.3%
District support services — 3.3%
Regular instruction — 41.7%
Vocational instruction — 2.2%
Special education instruction — 11.3%
Instructional support service — 5.0%
Pupil support service — 8.5%
Sites-buildings, equipment — 22.3%
Fiscal and Other — 0.4%
Medford taxpayers should expect to see their 2021 school taxes split between the general fund (43%), the community education fund (2%) and the debt service (55%), according to the district.
The newly payable 2021 levy was certified at $1,759,162.78. This is an increase of 0.86% or $15,038.65 compared to the last levy. The levy will be collected in 2021 and will be recognized as revenue in the Fiscal Year 2022.
Blooming Prairie’s tax levy
Blooming Prairie’s total property tax levy is $2.3 million, which is a 20% increase from the previous year. Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch pointed out that the district had a negative 10% change in its levy the prior year.
“If you look at the funding history, you go back 10 years, you look at funding history, a lot of times when you have a negative percent change one year, you see a positive percent change the next year,” Staloch said. “And a lot of that’s driven by property values as they go up, student population, we’ve seen an increase in our student population.”
The district is funded on a per pupil basis, meaning as it serves more students the higher the levy increases. Staloch said the district has been seeing a steady increase in enrollment over the last several years. Additionally, the superintendent pointed out the building project in conjunction with the Zumbro Education District would start on some of the levy dollars.
The Blooming Prairie district’s overall revenue for the 2021 school year is expected to be $11 million. The projected overall expenses is $11.3 million. Most of the general funds will go toward staffing, Staloch says.
“One of the things to note is when we do a budget, we always overestimate our expenses and underestimate our revenues because we know there’s a lot of variables that go into the school year and a lot of things that can come up that are hard to account for,” Staloch said. “In the end it shakes out where usually we have a positive budget in the end.”