State Sen. John Jasinski will serve a year's probation after pleading guilty last week to a misdemeanor following charges filed last fall that he was driving drunk.
Jasinski, 54, was placed on unsupervised probation March 12 in Rice County District Court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor careless driving. Judge Karie M. Anderson dismissed one count of driving while impaired in accordance with the plea agreement. While on probation, Jasinski is required to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation/treatment and follow all recommendations. He was given a stayed sentence of 90 days in jail while he serves the unsupervised probation.
Jasinski was originally cited by Faribault police Oct. 3 for two misdemeanor counts of DWI as he successfully sought a second term in office. He defeated challenger Roger Steinkamp in November. At the time of his citation, Jasinski said he took “complete responsibility” for his actions, adding that he was “awaiting the legal process” before commenting further case.
Jasinski, a Faribault native and real estate broker, served for more than a decade on Faribault city boards, two years on the City Council and eight years as its mayor. He was elected to the state Senate in 2017 and quickly aligned himself with the body’s powerbrokers. He’s largely credited as the driving force behind funding for the four-laning of Hwy. 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center, a project discussed for 50 years.
Phone calls placed to Jasinski and the city prosecutor have not been returned.