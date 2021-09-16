A new mural adorns one of the walls in a heavily trafficked plaza at the Owatonna High School, delivering inspiration to both students and teachers.
Assistant Principal Phil Wiken is the artist behind the new eye-catching masterpiece.
Wiken, who is originally from Minneapolis, didn’t start his professional career in education. Instead, he graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in art and art history. He worked in the graphic design world for a number of years before he went into teaching, something he said family inspired him to do.
Wiken’s brother-in-law is an art teacher who would invite him to speak to his students about his career as a graphic designer. He said enjoyed presenting in the classroom so much that he returned to college to earn his master’s degree in art education from the University of Minnesota.
“It’s inspiring to see people work with students and to see kids feel recognized for things that they’re doing in the art room,” Wiken said. “Growing up as someone who liked to draw and paint, you felt like it was more of a talent and not a strength.”
Wiken taught art in the Osseo School District for 10 years. He taught everything from computer art and design to jewelry making. He has also painted several murals in those schools.
He began his role as assistant principal in Owatonna in 2018, an he said he has appreciated how the other staff recognize art as a strength. He has been able to continue to put his art skills to use in the district by assisting in the design of the logos for pathways and the registration guides.
For the mural in the high school, Wiken took inspiration from his Minneapolis roots and previous murals he has done. It is located in the C-Plaza, which Wiken describes as the "main artery” of the school. Many students pass through the area to get from class to class. High School Principal Kory Kath had a vision to remove lockers that occupied the area in order to create a more open and inviting space for students, and subsequently allowing a space for Wiken to do what he loves.
Wiken put his art skills to work and began working on designs and sketches over the summer with the hope of having it completed by the time students returned for the school year.
“There were days I was in the school at 6 in the morning painting in a tie,” Wiken laughed. “I would work on laying color during my lunch break as well.”
All in all, it took Wiken just over a week to finish painting the mural with spray paints and house paint. Students and staff alike have been impressed.
“I think it’s cool to show a different art style in the school,” said Lydia Dahlen, a current student. “It’s not boring and it looks kind of like street art.”
Looking at the mural, one might find it difficult to decipher the center piece of lettering at first glance. Wiken said this was intentional.
“That was one of the underlying things in the design,” Wiken said. “No, its not easy to read, but is your future easy to decipher?”
The centerpiece of the mural reads “envision your future.” On either side, Wiken added script in both Spanish and Somali that roughly translates to “explore your path.”
He describes his motives for this by saying that part of a teacher’s job is to help students decipher and uncover their skills and talents so that they may put them toward their future to reach their goals.