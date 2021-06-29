An Owatonna man who was allegedly in illegal possession of a pistol last weekend in Faribault now faces felony charges.
Clifford Jahuar Marshall, 38, was charged in Rice County District Court with possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, fifth-degree felony drug possession, and misdemeanor carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.
Court documents state Marshall, who was deemed ineligible to possess a firearm after a February 2012 conviction for second-degree drug sale, was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched Saturday for a vehicle parked in a city lot. Marshall had reportedly been drinking and wanted to go to a bar but fell asleep in his vehicle.
An officer who spoke to Marshall reportedly saw a handgun sticking out of his front right pocket and a magazine in the pistol grip of the handgun. Marshall allegedly failed to comply with officer demands and moved his hands toward the pocket where the firearm was located, leading officers to open the door and remove the handgun.
A clear plastic bag containing 3.9 grams of marijuana was reportedly found in one of Marshall’s socks. Another clear plastic bag, this one containing six smaller bindles, totaling 3.7 grams, was described as being in the other.
Marshall was later taken to Rice County jail. He allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .15.
Judge John T. Cajacob set conditional bail for Marshall at $20,000 June 29. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 7.