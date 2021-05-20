You can’t change the past, but what can change is the way the past is discussed in the classroom.
Proposed changes, or at least what some believe those changes might be, to the state’s social studies standards have some Minnesotans and some local residents up in arms. They’re concerned that those changes will introduce an inaccurate, divisive and anti-white perspective into the curriculum.
The Minnesota Department of Education is in the process of revising K-12 social studies standards. Schools won’t implement the revised standards until 2025 at the earliest, but several Faribault community members last week expressed concerns about the future curriculum veering into political territory. Many urged the district to avoid pushing political views on students.
“The education of our children should be bias-free and agenda-free,” said Faribault Kevin Kawell told the School Board April 26. “Schools must educate children in academic knowledge and skills, not replace them with the cultivation of political-correct attitudes and commitments. Our schools are not institutions of indoctrination for any ideology regardless of how ‘woke’ the society believes they are.”
Every 10 years, the Minnesota Department of Education, per Minnesota statute, revisits and updates K-12 academic standards in subjects like social studies. MDE’s Social Studies Standards Committee, composed of 38 Minnesotans of varying perspectives and backgrounds, began meeting in September and completed an early draft of revised standards about three months later.
“The benchmarks listed in this first draft are simply examples of what could be included under each standard. Historical U.S. and world events like World War II and the Holocaust are being taught in Minnesota schools and will continue to be taught,” MDE noted on its website.
Taking time to review public feedback on the first draft, the Social Studies Standards Committee has pushed back the release of the second draft to this spring.
Sarah Jenson, a former employee at Faribault Public Schools, said she “observed firsthand” the divisiveness of lessons that are “so clearly controversial it can make children question who they are,” referencing topics related to gender identity.
“I question if equity and diversity should be taught in school,” Jenson said. “Diversity is already here; it’s in our city, in our state and it’s in our schools. Subjective curriculum that promotes racial justice, America is bad, gender can be changed or white skin equals privilege shouldn’t be used on kids to satisfy a political agenda or to create future activists or division. That’s not going to create unity; that’s only going to divide our kids.”
Those who commented at the meeting also expressed opposition to what’s known as critical race theory being used as a teaching module at some public schools. Lynda Boudreau, a former state legislator who attended the meeting, said critical race theory “pits people against people” rather than focusing on redemption and reconciliation.
“Our community benefits from solutions that unite students and curriculum that promotes respectful conversations to resolve our differences,” Bourdeau said.
CRT vs. CRT
According to EducationWeek, critical race theory developed in the late 1970s and early 1980s as part of a framework for legal analysis. Critical race theory’s central idea “is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.” The redlining of areas deemed impoverished in the 1930s, which resulted in banks refusing to offer mortgages to the Black residents in those areas, is a frequently used example.
Public Schools like Owatonna High School offer a critical race theory class as part of its curriculum. The class is part of the Owatonna district’s new equity and diversity policy, which is an effort to reaffirm the district’s commitment to racial equity and eliminate systemic disparities. The purpose of the class is to facilitate conversations on racism, racial equity and social justice. Students can earn up to three college credits by taking the semester-long pilot course, which includes large and small group discussions on relevant articles and current events.
But while critical race theory is part of some schools’ equity education models, that isn’t the case in the Faribault district.
“When people talk about critical race theory, that is not what we are talking about educationally,” said Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker. “My take on this whole thing is it has become political, and we are not in the business of politics, we are in the business of education. We are going to teach the educational piece of it and not make it political.”
Confusion, said Sesker, may stem from the fact that the district’s approach to equity and inclusion fits more closely under the definition of culturally relevant teaching, which has the same acronym as critical race theory (CRT).
Faribault Public Schools Multilingual and Equity Coordinator Sam Ouk said culturally relevant teaching is “completely different” from critical race theory. The goal with culturally relevant teaching, he said, is that diverse populations feel represented in the curriculum being presented in the classroom, in the books being read and the traditions and cultures being discussed.
“For any district who has a lot of diversity, that is important,” Ouk said. “We have a district with a high poverty rate and a lot of immigrants and refugees, and the learning is very, very different, and the tradition is very, very different.”
Ouk said critical race theory does come up in discussions with his equity work, in examining America’s history of slavery, Jim Crow laws and red lining, and their affects on people throughout the generations. However, he said teaching curriculum at Faribault Public Schools solely through the lens of critical race theory would “do a disservice to our kids’’ and “put them in a box” as most students of color at FPS are immigrants and refugees whose experiences do not necessarily reflect those of American-born Black students.
“We have a responsibility to make every student feel safe in our school district and cared for and look out for their best interest,” Ouk said. “As a school district we’re not going to shy away and shut people out just because they have different experiences than us.”