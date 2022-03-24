For Cynthia Gail, art teacher at the N.R.H.E.G. High School, the inspiration behind a student art project all started when she and her family took a trip to the Minnesota Historical Society Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post.
The museum is lush with stories, artifacts and history of the Ojibwe tribe. Gail was particularly taken with the diorama in the four seasons room of the museum, specifically the wigwams. Wigwams are huts American Indians located around the Great Lakes and eastward built to live in. They are characterized by their arched-shape, with poles overlaid with tree bark, leaves, mats, or animal hides.
During her trip to the museum, Gail took several photographs of the diorama to bring back to share with her seventh and eighth grade art students. She had them create a project inspired by the photos and required they include a wigwam as part of their artwork.
She instructed her students to trace outlines of the photographs she took and then use their pencils to add details and depth with colors and shading. Gail said she uses this technique with many young artists as they are developing their skills. She had her seventh grade students focus on shades and tones of gray for their compositions and focus on creating a montage scene. The eighth grade students did the same, but worked with colored pencils.
“I hung the pictures on my wall and found myself getting lost in the moment,” Gail said. “I felt a sense of calmness and serenity, often getting lost in the different compositions. Whether it be the colors, the wigwams, an illusion of the beating of a drum — there was something very mystic about the atmosphere portrayed in these compositions.”
Looking at the creations and scenes her students made, Gail was inspired to contact Silvan Durben, creative director at the Owatonna Arts Center, about featuring some of the works in an exhibition. Durben was impressed with the composition of the students’ works, and he obliged and invited them to have an exhibition in April.
Mya Hites, a seventh grade art student, used a soft 2HB Ticonderoga pencil to create her piece that was chosen by Gail to be one of the works featured in the show.
“We had pictures that we would trace the outline of and then we would shade and contour them to look like one continuous picture,” Hites said. “I like drawing because it’s something to get my mind off of things. I have a lot of sketch books at home that are filled up with drawings.”
Hites confessed she was both nervous and excited to know her art would be featured for the public to see at the Arts Center.
“I was surprised my stuff got chosen,” Hites shyly said. “I’m nervous of what people will think of it but I’m happy and excited about it too.”
Addy Stadheim is an eighth grader who’s piece was also chosen to be featured in the exhibition. She used Lyra Rembrandt-Polycolor pencils in her creation. Gail said she has rarely seen a student of this age take a piece of artwork for class so seriously.
“Addy spent hours on her drawing, and it was so impressive and heartwarming to see,” Gail said. “She ran into some problems tying the different aspects of her art together, but was able to come up with creative solutions and made it work.”
According to Gail, six of her seventh and eighth grade classes participate in this project, and she has chosen more than 15 pieces to be featured in the exhibition. The exhibit will be featured throughout the month of April during regular gallery hours.