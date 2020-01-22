OWATONNA — Donors gathered once more on Tuesday for United Way of Steele County’s annual Victory Dinner, celebrating another year of record-breaking fundraising for the nonprofit.
Despite President Kim Schaufenbuel noting that philanthropic contributions are down across the country, the locally-based nonprofit’s annual campaign has been seeing a 2% to 5% increase each year. The 2019 drive brought in just over $786,000 from workplace giving and individual donations — representing a roughly $15,000 increase from the previous year.
During the celebration at the Owatonna Country Club, Schaufenbuel and Board Chair David Albrecht extended a special recognition to this past year’s corporate campaign chair, AmesburyTruth.
The locally-based window and door component manufacturer agreed to head up the most recent drive by promoting United Way around the community and sponsoring the organization’s other major engagement event in September.
“We just thought this was an awesome opportunity to get our name out there,” explained Anni Yule, human resources manager with AmesburyTruth.
She added that since Amesbury merged with the longstanding Truth Hardware brand in 2013, she has felt there’s some lingering confusion in the community about the new joint venture.
Employees from AmesburyTruth also addressed the crowd, with fellow human resources worker Lindsey Bishman noting that working for a corporate campaign chair was an educational experience.
“It was a huge experience for me, learning and knowing that there are people within our community, people that we work with, children that my kids go to school with that use these programs,” she explained.
For her part, Schaufenbuel noted that this feeling of connection to the people served by the local United Way chapter is a reason she thinks donations may be going up.
“It can be really anonymous, so when you give to United Way, you don’t really know who you’re giving to. But in Steele County, if 14,000 people are receiving services from our partner agencies, we definitely know people who are receiving services,” she explained.
In addition to thanking AmesburyTruth, the nonprofit also honored two longtime, outgoing board members — John Havelka and Police Chief Keith Hiller.
“One of the first things when Chief Hiller came to the community, he was ushered right to the United Way board,” said Albrecht, when introducing the latter. “It’s been 10 years, nine years on the United Way board.”
While Hiller was born and raised in town, he shared with the audience that he’d started his career in northern Minnesota making $6 an hour.
“That was a time in my life where services would have been very helpful to me,” he explained. “Even though I had an education, I didn’t necessarily have financial stability.”
In addition to individual recognitions, United Way also named the Children’s Remedial Fund as this year’s agency recipient of its “Live United” award.
“We know that all of the agencies we work with do exceptional work, but it’s who’s been really standing out to us in terms of helping United Way with our work — either helping us to fundraise or helping us to do our community engagement work,” Schaufenbuel said, of the decision.
The fund, which has been around since 1928, provides financial support for eligible children’s medical, dental, vision, hearing, school supply and winter clothing needs in close partnership with local school districts.
“I think the remedial fund is really an unknown in our community, and we kind of like to fly under the radar because our main focus is the children,” board member Beth Gilthvedt told the audience. “Their families have to meet the criteria of being eligible for free and reduced-price lunch … if they meet that criteria, they meet the criteria and are eligible for application to the fund.”
To close out the night, Schaufenbuel again thanked United Way’s donors — noting that, in terms of workplace giving campaigns, Federated Insurance and Wenger Corporation both had personal bests this year. She added that donations from Medford Public School were up 400% and those from Owatonna Public Utilities were up almost 30%.
While individuals also make contributions to United Way of Steele County, Schaufenbuel said in an interview that roughly 85% of its revenue comes from workplace campaigns — including employee giving and corporate gifts, with the former making up the vast majority.
“It’s really coming from individuals,” she explained.
The money is then distributed to help United Way’s local partners, like Children’s Remedial Fund, and to help fund the nonprofit’s own initiatives such as Steele Co. Works and the Preschool Transportation Program.
While Schaufenbuel and her team have yet to finalize a fundraising goal for 2020, she said she’ll likely set the bar at around $800,000 — reflecting the growth that’s been trending in recent years and that United Way would like to continue to see in order to increase its agency contributions.
“A lot of the agencies that are with us, have been with us for a long time and they’ve generally gotten the same amount year after year,” she explained. “We feel like we haven’t kept up with inflation for those folks and we know that they’re not serving fewer people.”
Reflecting on recent growth and looking forward to future giving, Schaufenbuel added, “We are tremendously thankful for our local support.”