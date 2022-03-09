In a year filled with elections, there will be two names that no longer appear on Steele County ballots.
Auditor Laura Ihrke and Treasurer Cathy Piepho will not be options for voting this fall — because they no longer have to be.
In October, Steele County officials began exploring what it would take to transition the auditor and treasurer positions from elected to appointed roles. One of the main reasons for looking into this option was an effort to ensure both Piepho and Ihrke will stay on board as long as possible.
"We have great people in there now, and it was in our best interest to get this done and keep them as long as we can," said County Administrator Scott Golberg. "And when they do leave, we don't want to leave the county — and especially the taxpayers — vulnerable."
The Steele County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved two resolutions Tuesday, authorizing the appointment of the two positions and executing the employment contract with the two women currently holding them. According to Golberg, part of the contract states the two will remain on staff until at least the end of the current terms, which would be up for election this fall.
Piepho has been the treasurer and finance director for Steele County since 2016. Ihrke was first elected as the county auditor in 1990 but worked as a clerk in the auditor's office prior.
State statute on county offices — specifically on combining or making appointment positions — was amended in 2019 to "streamline" the process, an effort that was supported by the Minnesota Association of County Officers.
Because there were no prerequisites for people to file to run for the county treasurer or auditor position, despite the heavy emphasis on financial literacy that both jobs entail, Golberg said he felt it was crucial to make this transition to best protect the county and its residents. During the board meeting Tuesday, multiple commissioners made note of a "nearby county" who ended up with a workplace issue, due to the roles being elected positions.
"Going back to the conversations of why this came about, we've had some other counties that have had some real issues with some elected officials, where it was more of a popularity contest than it was about qualifications," said Commissioner Greg Krueger, adding that these situations resulted in issues for the counties. "We are trying to save our county and taxpayers from having to go through that by being able to hire the right people."
Commissioner Jim Abbe agreed with Krueger, stating that since the board first authorized Golberg to move forward with the process of changing the positions, he has had only a few constituents bring up concerns with the transition.
"A few people have said the whole 'we're losing our right to choose' piece, and in essence that is true," Abbe said. "But when we talk through the process and reasoning of why we're heading in this direction, they understood … The public in some cases doesn't realize our electeds don't punch a time clock and don't have to be here if they don't want to, but there's a county not too far from here that dealt with that exact issue. That's the reason why this board is talking about this direction, to protect against that."
Abbe went on to say that the two positions in question are highly technical jobs, noting the $54 million budget Piepho directly oversees. Golberg added the auditor position is deeply intricate and can be somewhat of a "catchall," handling everything from beaver bounties to drainage ditches to tax forfeitures.
Surprisingly, however, Golberg said Steele County is one of only 11 counties in the state of Minnesota who have yet to combine the two positions into an auditor/treasurer role, regardless of them being appointed or elected. At this time, Golberg said they are not currently looking at that possibility, but will take into consideration the advisement of both Piepho and Ihrke as they move forward and continue to fine-tune the positions.
"Changing these positions to appointments is about securing employment with the current staff we have," Golberg said. "Outside of the resolution, the long-term goal is serving the public well and being able to recruit the most qualified individuals for these positions."
For the commissioners, however, they hope it will be a long time before they have to consider new appointments to either position.
"I'm hoping they will both work until they're 92," said Krueger, with a laugh.