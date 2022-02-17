An Albert Lea man is facing felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and used a taser on her neck.
Frank Lucellerson Undraco Tubbs, 43, was charged Jan. 27 in Steele County District Court with one count domestic assault by strangulation and one count possessing a stun gun by a prohibited person, both felonies. He is also facing three gross misdemeanor charges for using a stun gun not in self defense and domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched Jan. 26 to 21st Street NW for a welfare check. The reporting party said they had not heard from the victim since a phone call the night prior, where the victim was crying and Tubbs could be heard yelling in the background. An officer reportedly made contact with the victim and "saw panic and fear in her face and body language."
The victim allegedly told the office she was "not OK" and Tubbs had hit her in the face and used her taser on her neck. Tubbs reportedly choked the victim and was accusing her of being a part of an "organization that was following him." The victim said Tubbs broke her phone in half and that he always carries a knife on him, according to the report.
The officer observed large bruises under each of the victim's eyes and a scrape on her right eyebrow, according to court documents, as well as a noticeable patch of irritated, raised skin on her jawline.
Tubbs was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center. Officers collected a taser located under a mattress in the living room and the victim's broken phone for evidence, according to court records.
Tubbs has been previously convicted of crimes of violence, including terroristic threats in 2001 in Mower County. He was also previously convicted of violating a domestic abuse no contact order in 2014 in Steele County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 4.