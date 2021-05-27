As graduation day continues to inch closer for high school seniors, the community took a moment to celebrate eight students who have committed to joining the workforce following the reception of their diplomas.
The SteeleCoWorks program held the 2021 Signing Day Wednesday evening, featuring eight Steele County students who have turned their SteeleCoWorks opportunity into a career plan. Anisha Zak, workforce coordinator for SteeleCoWorks, said the goal of the program is to expose students to the many career paths and opportunities that exist in their own backyards.
“Through this program, students are able to take career assessments, tour local businesses, complete job shadows, and have access to internship and employment opportunities,” Zak said. “Throughout high school, SteeleCoWorks offers students to participate in our Made in Owatonna Days, spring career fair, and this event – our Signing Day.”
During the event, students from Medford, Blooming Prairie and Owatonna signed on to enter the workforce following graduation. Those students and the companies they will be joining are Timothy Loverink, Minimizer; Blake Lawson, Ellingson Companies; Zinash Valen, Ecumen Senior Living; Saide Rodriguez, Kids Korner Educare; Gavin Rein, Rise Modular; Candace Goodsell, Federated Insurance; Sam Cummins, Welker Custom Homes; and Deyjah Weaver, Timberdale Trace.
The SteeleCoWorks program was created through a partnership of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Workforce Development and the United Way of Steele County. Zak’s position was formed to work with students aged 14- to 24-years-old across the county and provide one-on-one career counseling.
“Since the beginning of my role in the fall of 2017, I have been rotating around between five area high schools: Owatonna High School, Owatonna [Alternative Learning Center], Medford High School, Blooming Prairie High School, and CHOICE Technical Academy,” Zak said. “I have met with over 400 students who have all come to me seeking help in determining their post-high school plans.”
Zak said when the program began there were five participating businesses. Today, more than 100 businesses have offered a student a tour, job shadow, internship and/or employment.
“Those numbers are proof that this program is needed within our community and has been extremely successful,” Zak said. “SteeleCoWorks has been one avenue to help prepare our students to be college and career ready upon graduation.”
Signing Day participants and guests also heard from OACCT President Brad Meier, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad, representatives from Wenger Corporation and Federated Insurance, and a previous Signing Day student.