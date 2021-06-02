Lincoln Elementary students ran through colorful clouds of blue, yellow and orange on Wednesday afternoon.
The return of the annual end-of-the-school-year color run at the school had students smiling and laughing as color rained down on them. The pandemic canceled last year's run so this year's event was very much welcomed by the crowd of excited students.
The running track guided students through color stations along the course, where older students tossed color powder as the younger students ran by. Energizing music blasted over a loud speaker.
Students ran multiple laps, getting covered in layer upon layer of color as they went.
Lincoln Elementary school students last day of school is Friday.