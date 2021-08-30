With over seven years’ experience at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota under her belt, Megan Horton has been keeping tabs on SteeleCoWorks since its inception in 2017. Both organizations were involved with youth and workforce development, after all, and Anisha Zak, the SteeleCoWorks workforce coordinator at the time, was a former employee at Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Horton, who spent the last three years as community outreach director at Big Brothers Big Sisters, was always intrigued by Zak’s job at SteeleCoWorks, Horton said. So when Zak left after four years to join the Waseca-based nonprofit Lead for Minnesota and asked Horton to apply to replace her, Horton knew it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.
“I just am passionate about youth development,” Horton said. “At Big Brothers Big Sisters, it’s our mission that all youth achieve their full potential … but I’m excited to have it be a little more focused.”
Horton's last day at Big Brothers Big Sisters is Tuesday. She starts work at SteeleCoWorks on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
A program finishing out its fourth year, SteeleCoWorks was designed as a partnership between the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Owatonna Public Schools and United Way of Steele County, which came together to create a more robust pipeline between the five Steele County high schools and local businesses.
"I can't think of a better fit for the role than her," Zak said. "I'm just thrilled that she applied and was offered the position. I think she's a perfect match."
Part of what Horton wants to focus on, she said, is working to close the gap between what students say they want to do when they graduate high school, and what they actually end up doing. This, Horton said she believes, is due to a lack of resources, both financial and in terms of students knowing what their options are and the viable paths to getting there. She wants to guide them to those paths.
Plus, Horton said, she recognizes the need among local businesses for new workers.
“I see hiring signs everywhere,” she said.
As SteeleCoWorks’ workforce coordinator, Horton will be given the opportunity to tackle both challenges at once by playing matchmaker between local students and the business community. On the student side, Horton will be able to work out of the five Steele County high schools to get a sense of what subjects students are interested in, how they want to approach those subjects in the form of a job, what sorts of careers appeal to them, what values they want to explore or express through their work, and more. Understanding the students’ perspective will hopefully allow businesses to adapt their communication style to more effectively invite young talent into the workforce.
Horton will also be able to help students by inviting members of the business community into the school to interact with students, allowing those connections to take place earlier — and more equitably, with all students given access to local leaders — than it might otherwise. Horton’s own communication with the business community, additionally, will allow her to more effectively communicate to students what businesses are looking for from prospective applicants, which could guide how students choose classes, job shadowing opportunities, and more.
“Having access to kids and the business community just makes sense from all ends,” Horton said. “The model is so cool and I’m so excited to be that person.”
Of course, trying to remedy a persistent, complex problem challenging towns across the country, Horton said, is certainly not going to be easy. This is especially the case given how big the need is and the fact that there is only one workforce coordinator position in Steele County.
With a passion that started as early as her first college internship with Big Brothers Big Sisters, though, Horton knows that the magic of youth development is in mentors' ability to impact the course of a person's life through a connection early on in life.
"I truly believe in the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters," Horton said. "I still believe that a mentor can change a child's path in life."
Though proud of the work she's done for kids' lives as they've aged into adulthood, Horton added that she can't take full credit for their accomplishments. And in terms of her new position at SteeleCoWorks, she hopes only to bring the patience and focus that she harnessed for seven years at Big Brothers Big Sisters to local workforce challenges and opportunities.
"It’s not hundreds and hundreds of students, but one student at a time," Horton said. "You're helping them find employment and you're helping that employer gain somebody as well."