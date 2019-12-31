KENYON — A former Medford man who was a Republican challenger for Angie Craig’s seat in Congress said he has suspended his campaign to attend to the needs of his child.
Phillip Parrish, now of Kenyon, announced his decision to suspend his campaign in a Dec. 18 email. He did not specify what the needs of the child were.
In the email, Parrish derided Craig, a Democrat in her first term in Congress representing Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, as well as fellow Republican candidate Rick Olson for their support in impeaching President Donald Trump.
“At this time, consider my campaign to be in a holding pattern, but I am still a viable candidate to be considered for endorsement in March,” he wrote. “We need to support President Trump and send a candidate from CD2 to Washington who will support our president and his courageous efforts to protect and renew our Republic.”
Parrish, who describes himself as a veteran, farmer, teacher and executive administrator, had announced his candidacy for Congress in November. He had previously sought the Republican nomination to run against U.S. Sen. Al Franken in 2014 and for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.
Born in Blue Earth, Parrish, 54, grew up on a farm just outside Medford.