For more than a decade and a half, HealthFinders Collaborative has delivered health care to marginalized Rice County residents.
Its Tuesday announcement of a merger with the Free Clinic of Steele County means that even more area residents will have access to that same level of care in their own backyard. And that, area leaders say, is a benefit for individuals and the community at large, particularly during COVID-19 when the number of residents needing services spiked.
The merged organization will retain the HealthFinders Collaborative name and its executive director, Charlie Mandile, will head the combined organization.
HealthFinders, Mandile says, prioritizes “a holistic look,” to ensure its clients are healthy. And, it understands that much of health care happens outside of health care buildings. More than one-third of his group’s work is delivered through wellness programs and mental and dental care in unity centers, parks, places of worship and other settings, such as Zumba classes in local parks. He expects the merger will provide the same services to Steele County. Both volunteer providers such as nurse practitioners, dentists and physicians for patients who otherwise would not have access to those services.
'A great model'
Nancy Ness, co-executive director of Owatonna-based Community Pathways, said the collaboration is especially needed as more people are under stress and in need of services. She noted the underserved population must frequently fill out applications and complete other time-consuming tasks just to survive, so having those services closer to home is welcome.
Ness’ organization merged with Steele County Food Shelf in 2020 as the pandemic began. Because of the merger, Community Pathways remained open every day, and staff were able to work across departments. Without the merger, Ness believes both organizations would be struggling.
We would not have been able to make it,” she said of the impact its merger.
Use of the Community Pathways program Market Place Delivery increased by about 40% during the pandemic. Approximately 1,200 households are enrolled in Community Pathways. That number has remained steady throughout the pandemic, something Ness attributes to the region’s role as a manufacturing hub and not being dependent on tourism.
United Way of Steele County President Annette Duncan said the planned merger is good news. Duncan spoke highly of HealthFinders' work to support the health care and dental needs of underserved Rice County residents. During the pandemic, Duncan said laid-off employees have also lost their health care and dental coverage. While state assistance and insurance are available, state insurance isn’t always accepted, she said, due to low reimbursement rates.
“HealthFinders definitely has a great model that has proven successful in Rice County,” she said.
'A huge step forward'
Recently, Mandile said HealthFinders has seen a number of patients who postponed medical procedures out of fear of COVID-19, and delayed dental care, which has led to increased tooth decay.
HealthFinders Collaborative Services in Faribault and Northfield aren't expected to experience a change in services or operations as part of the merger. All existing appointments and services are expected to continue without interruption.
In Steele County, the Free Clinic will begin a more consistent and coordinated scheduling program and accelerate needed process improvements such as electronic medical records and phone and volunteer scheduling infrastructure. Mandile said the merger allows the Free Clinic of Steele County to undertake more community outreach similar to what his Rice County-based agency is already doing.
“Bringing these two entities together is a huge step forward for our communities,” said Brian Bunkers, president and CEO of Mayo Health Systems in Faribault and Owatonna, in the release. “They have similar objectives and values, and merging will give them the synergy needed to take each organization to an even higher level of service.”
HealthFinders, which has offices in Faribault and Northfield, has witnessed steady growth over the years. The organization, which now serves 5,000 patients annually, was founded in 2005 and for years operated out of Little Prairie Church south of Dundas. It first opened in Faribault in 2013 and last year relocated to a nearly 9,000-square-foot building that allows it to expand medical, dental, mental health, wellness and patient support programs to meet the increasing demand. The Northfield HealthFinders clinic opened in 2018 as a collaboration between it, Northfield Hospital and Sterling Pharmacy.