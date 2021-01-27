Six large blocks of snow sat in Central Park and in a matter of a few days those blocks have been carved and chiseled to reveal a resident's creativity.
The Owatonna Parks and Recreation is hosting the Cold and Bold Snow Sculpture Exhibition once again. This year has seen the most participants, with six teams signing up, among the new players is returning team and winner -- the Spencer family.
This will be Christina Spencer’s third year leading her family, husband Brian, 12-year-old daughter Dalila and 6-year-old daughter Moira in the artistic competition. Throughout the years the family has picked up techniques to improve their snow sculpting skills. Even though it is a competition, Christina says the family returns each year because it's fun.
“We do it because it gets the girls outside and it's something fun and creative to do,” Christina said.
This year the family chose to sculpt Elliot from the movie "Pete’s Dragon," a significantly more complicated design compared to previous years.
“We had to squish him a little bit to get him to fit, he’s got that long neck,” Christina said.
Their past winning designs include baby Yoda from last year’s competition and an owl from the year previous. Christina says the owl design took about 12 hours to finish, while this year's sculpture took 18 hours just to get halfway through.
Each member has their role in the process. Christina brings the artistic vision to the project, as she has a background in clay sculpting, in fact those skills helped her plan her approach to the much bigger project. She began by sculpting a smaller clay model of Elliot and placed the model in a box with grid lines to guide the scale of the project. She then created maps of the sculpture to help visualize her idea and so her husband would know which areas to cut away.
With her daughters’ help, grid lines were drawn onto the snow block. Brian then cut away and removed the bigger snow chunks with a chainsaw. Dalila helped her mother sculpt and shape using handmade tools, kitchen utensils and cheese graters to get the smooth surfaces. Moira helped brush loose snow off the sculpture in between play breaks in the snow.
Despite her background in clay sculpting, Christina says snow sculpting is a lot harder because the snow is compact like ice, making it difficult to carve away and heavy to move. In the past the family had used ice chisels to remove the larger areas, but that wasn’t nearly as efficient as the chainsaw.
“It's a challenge,” Christina said. “It's not too often that I get to work on something this big.”
Christina hopes to see more teams participate in the future, but adds that she is very excited to see how many people are participating this year.
"I'm just excited that it is finally taking off. I've been trying to convince friends and family to make a team. Now that we have six down there it's fun to have all of the activity," she said.
The sculptures will be up at Central Park until they melt.