OWATONNA — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, many people are already out scanning for the best Black Friday deals. Among the discount hunters is a special group of people, but they’re in need of a little help.
The Steele County Toys for Tots program is preparing for the organization's annual shopping trip, and volunteer coordinator Maryanne Higgins says they can’t do it alone.
“We have opportunities for volunteers on Thanksgiving night, which is Thursday, Nov. 28, shopping at Target starting at 5 p.m. and shopping at Walmart at 6 p.m.,” Higgins explained. “We probably need 12 to 15 shoppers per store.”
Each year, Higgins says it takes hundreds of volunteers to make the local program that collects and distributes new and unwrapped toys to Steele County children in need a success. Toys for Tots has been operating within the National U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program for 37 years with the mission to assure every child has a happy Christmas. In 2018, the local chapter served 1,226 kids.
Higgins stated that they Toys for Tots crew tries to keep an eye on the upcoming Black Friday deals – which now famously start on Thanksgiving Day – so that they may be better prepared for their distribution days in December. Using monetary donations received throughout the year, the volunteers shop from a list based on what the program projects will be their biggest needs for the year across all ages.
“At the end of the day sometimes we are lucky enough to get exactly what we’re looking for,” Higgins said. “Sometimes after we get the toys set up we need to go out and supplement what we have for ages that don’t have enough toys.”
Shopping on Thanksgiving is only one of the several ways people can volunteer for the Toys for Tots program. Higgins said that they are already looking for people to help set up the distribution center at Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday, Dec. 16, as well as assistance during the distribution days Dec. 16 through Dec. 18.
Set up time on Monday, Dec. 16, will begin at 9 a.m. and Higgins said they hope to be completed by 2 p.m. that day. On that day, Higgins needs volunteers who can help organize the donations acquired through the Toys for Tots boxes set up throughout Steele County as well as the items purchased on Thanksgiving night. The distribution area will then be organized based on age groups.
During the distribution day, Higgins is looking for personal shoppers to assist Toys for Tots recipients in selecting the toys for their children. She also is hoping to recruit volunteers to help bring the gifts to the recipients vehicles as well as volunteers who will help restock the distribution center between each shopping slot.
“After each shift the toys are all replenished so that the next group has a wide variety of toys to select from,” Higgins said, noting that there are 16 total shopping slots. “We need a lot of people to help with this whole process, it’s not just one or two things. It’s a lot of things.”
Higgins herself began giving her time as the Toys for Tots volunteer coordinator in 2013 when Don Overlie, the assistant program coordinator, asked her to help organize the volunteer efforts. While she admits that it started because of a pre-existing working relationship with Overlie, Higgins states that falling in love with the service they provide is what has kept her coming back year after year.
“The joy on these parents’ faces when they are able to select toys for their children who may not have had Christmas presents — that’s what it’s all about,” Higgins said, adding that she looks forward to the Toys for Tots season every year.
Those interested in volunteering for the Toys for Tots program should contact Maryanne Higgins as soon as possible via email at maryannehiggins1955@gmail.com or through by phone at (507)363-6911. Texts are also acceptable. Higgins requests that people sign up to volunteers in advanced so that she may properly prepare for each shift.
To qualify for the Toys for Tots program, children must be 15-years-old and younger as of Dec. 31, 2019 and those school-aged must be attending school. Applications must be completed by the parents or guardians and should be mailed to Steele County Toys for Tots P.O. Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060. Applications can also be dropped off at the Steele County Food Shelf and Clothesline or placed in the drop box at Minnesota Prairie County Alliance. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
Applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots are being accepted through Dec. 6 and can be picked up at various locations throughout the county. Those locations include the Blooming Prairie Public Library, Lerberg’s Foods in Ellendale, the Ellendale Food Shelf, First National Bank of Hope, 1st State Bank of Red Wing in Medford, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN, Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, the Owatonna Public Library, the Salvation Army in Owatonna, the Steele County Food Shelf and Clothesline, Steele County Public Health, Steele County Employment Services, and churches throughout the county.
The application can also be printed from the Steele County Toys for Tots website at Owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org.