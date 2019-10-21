Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 38F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 38F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.