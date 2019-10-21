OWATONNA — As a standing room only crowd mingled at The Music Space of Owatonna Oct. 16, and browsed old Replacements paraphernalia, owner Mark Woodrich helped prepare the stage for the band’s former bassist, Tommy Stinson.
Grabbing two bottles of water from the fridge, Woodrich placed one on the stage for Stinson as concert-goers grabbed popcorn and visited with each other in the warm glow of string lights. After a few minutes and some more shuffling around, Woodrich took the stage himself to introduce the musician who had sold out the concert venue only three weeks after booking the show.
“When I was a little boy from Owatonna growing up listening to rock’n’roll, I heard about this band called The Replacements and thought ‘Wow, that’s good stuff,’” he told the crowd. “Life goes on and here we are today, Tommy Stinson is on this stage!”
A roar of applause went up as Stinson leapt into his opening song, and the evening was off. While he started his journey 40 years ago as a pre-teen bassist for Minneapolis rock band The Replacements, Stinson has also played with Guns N’ Roses, fronted the alternative rock group Bash & Pop and put out his own solo work.
Before the show, he noted that his fan base now draws pretty evenly from all of his projects, and this tour itself is primarily to showcase his solo work and Bash & Pop catalog, while promoting a soon-to-be-released album that Stinson said will have a bit more of a country twang.
“[It’s] a project called Cowboys in the Campfire, and that’s with a gentleman named Chip Roberts,” Stinson explained. “It’s basically just him and I as a duo. However, we had a few tracks where we had John Doe from X play bass and do some background vocals.”
He said the album, which takes its name from an impromptu painting Roberts made some years back, should be finished within the next month or so.
“Chip comes more from the country and rockabilly background, so it’s a little more – I don’t want to pan it – but it’s a little bit more on the Americana side, kind of stripped down,” said Stinson. When asked why calling it “Americana” would be a pan, he explained, “I hate labeling, I hate pigeonholing myself in any kind of way.”
After Cowboys in the Campfire, he said he plans to make another Bash & Pop album, adding that he’s got a fair amount of material stored up for it. Lending weight to his theory that he now draws a pretty eclectic audience, during almost every song Stinson played Wednesday night there were at least a couple of audience members who knew all of the words.
“This is where his fans are these days, we’ve moved out to places like Owatonna,” explained Woodrich, who opened The Music Space last winter. “Back in the day, we lived in the Cities. Maybe we went to college there. Those were our rock days, going to clubs and seeing bands like The Replacements.”
Woodrich added that Owatonna is also a convenient stop for musicians, in that it’s right on the interstate between larger-market cities. Stinson himself was on his way from Minneapolis to Madison, and advertised that he was looking for somewhere in between to do a show.
When Woodrich heard the call, he answered, with only a few weeks between the booking and the concert itself. “Oftentimes, [musicians] are driving right past Owatonna,” he said. “If there are places like this to play, they’ll play. I’m pretty sure Tommy wants to come back, I’m pretty sure he’ll tell people.”
For his part, Stinson said he enjoys playing smaller venues like The Music Space because it’s more intimate. “I’m not bogged down with loud guitar amps and stuff like that,” he explained. “It’s a little more fun, a little more comfortable to do. It’s intimate; people get more out of that in some ways. For me, it’s an easier way to go out on tour and not kill myself.”
The Owatonna show was one event on a 15-stop tour going through the Midwest, Spain and Canada, one of several shorter jogs Stinson has been doing lately to stay on the road while setting aside time in the studio.
“It’s hard to do both things, to finish a record while you’re travelling a lot. I thought, ‘What’s the least amount of touring I can do and still pay the bills, and still give myself plenty of time to finish up these records that I’m working on?’” he explained.
For the community itself, Woodrich said he hopes to continue putting on more ticketed shows and getting more professional musicians through the doors, so that Owatonna kids like he once was can see and even network with artists.
“We’re known as a musical town, but then none of the musicians get here to actually meet the kids and stuff,” he said. “The people I’m bringing are big names to me.”
He added, “The fact is, Tommy packed the house on a Wednesday night.”
Woodrich’s fall lineup will continue this Friday with local blues musician Matt Arthur and former Trip Shakespeare member Matt Wilson, who will perform at The Music Space starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/musicspaceowatonna.