Owatonna police say they have spoken with an Owatonna teen that was reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier today.
According to NCMEC, 17-year-old Dominique Timmerman was last seen on Aug. 6 in Owatonna. She’s described as 5-foot-7, 118 pounds, and with blue eyes and brown hair.
Cpt. Eric Rethemeier with the Owatonna Police Department said Timmerman ran away on Aug. 6, but reunited with her family on Aug. 10. Rethemeier said Timmerman ran away again the next day.
"Our detectives have spoken with her on the phone and the plan is she will reunite with her father today," Rethemeier said.