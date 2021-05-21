His face may be new to the community, but longtime firefighting trainer Ed Hoffman is a familiar face inside the Owatonna Fire Hall.
Hoffman has been transitioning into his new role as fire chief in Owatonna since May 3. He is succeeding Mike Johnson, who officially retires May 28 from his 20-year career as the city’s fire chief and emergency management director.
Coming from North Mankato, Hoffman has been in the firefighting industry for two decades. For the last five years he served as the commander at the Mankato Fire Department, heading up the training and the regional hazmat team. Over the years, Hoffman has led fire department training all over southern Minnesota, including in Owatonna.
“It’s a really fun, great group of guys here,” Hoffman said. “I’ve enjoyed training with them over the years and now to be a part of the group, will be great.”
Having been passionate about the training aspect of firefighting since the beginning, Hoffman said he is excited to be joining the team in Owatonna.
“They are really proactive here and I look forward to continuing that,” Hoffman said. “Owatonna already has a second set of turnout gear and we will continue to work on a decontamination area at the station that will allow the firefighters to shower off and get off all the contaminates quickly instead of tracking them through the station.”
Hoffman said he likes to focus on firefighter wellness and prevention efforts against the three main things that kill people in the profession: cancer, cardiac disease, and mental health.
Though Hoffman already has clear areas of focus, it was a journey to get there. Despite most firefighter origin stories including having a family member in the industry and playing with toy firetrucks as a kid, Hoffman admits he never thought his career would take him on this route.
“In my previous career I was in software,” Hoffman chuckles. “I honestly never thought I would be a firefighter.”
While in college, Hoffman said he had a number of close friends go into law enforcement, which helped expose him to the life of a first responder. In the mid-’90s, he decided to join the Blue Earth County technical rescue team, which performed high level rescues from car extractions to pulling someone from a grain bin and everything in between – everything but fires.
“I joined the Gold Cross Ambulance service part time and that’s when most of the people I was hanging out with and friends with were a part of the fire department in North Mankato,” Hoffman said. “I wanted to serve my community, so I joined.”
The rest is history, leading Hoffman to find his niche in training and eventually finding his way to Owatonna. Within the next year, Hoffman said he is hopeful that the housing market will calm down so he and his wife Lynn can relocate to the new community he is serving.
“I like this size of town where you really get to know people and everyone takes care of each other,” Hoffman said about his draw to Owatonna. “This is a proactive department that has been proactive for a long time – even before Mike. I am excited to continue on with that good history.”
Hoffman will also be taking on the role of the emergency management director for the city, something he already has experience in with his prior job. Though the emergency management position will no longer be shared with Steele County, Hoffman said he is confident that they will continue to have a strong working relationship between the two entities whenever a crisis arises.
“There is a lot of benefits to maintaining that close partnership,” Hoffman said. “I can be a resource for them and they can be one for me – we have a lot of skilled people in both areas.”
During his first Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday, Hoffman introduced himself to the councilors and gave them a brief overview of what the fire department is working on in the immediate future, including preparing for a new firetruck to arrive and kicking off the rental and weed inspection programs.