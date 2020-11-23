Owatonna students will be spending at least one more month in the distance learning model than previously expected.
Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad informed the Owatonna School Board on Monday that distance learning will be extended districtwide through Thursday, Jan. 7.
Students won't have instruction on Friday, Jan. 8., which will be a transition day. Ideally, students will return to school Monday, Jan. 11 with early childhood through fifth grade students in person and secondary students in a hybrid model.
“That may need to be extended, but at this point that was the advice from the Minnesota Department of Health,” Elstad said.
The decision to extend the model comes after Elstad’s discussion in a regional consultation with the district’s representative from MDH. The representative said that returning to school by Dec. 7 was “not likely at all,” according to Elstad.
Owatonna school district parents should expect an email at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning with more details about the extension. The decision was made as COVID-19 cases continue to rise within Steele County and state.
Last week, the MDH reported Steele County’s 14-day case rate at 89.98 cases per 10,000 residents. Elstad says local health officials are expecting to see that number increase even more.
“With the holiday weeks thrown in there, we made the decision as a district to extend that distance learning, which is in fact parallel to a number of districts around the state that have done the same thing,” Elstad said.
Check back on Tuesday for more information.