OWATONNA — There are many things about the city of Owatonna that makes it an unusual, if not unique community in which to live, but perhaps ones of the most distinctive elements in town is the history that sits atop West Hills.
The Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children was a residential and educational facility for wards of the state — often referred to as children who were orphaned, abandoned, or abused — from 1886 to 1945. The experiences of the 10,635 kids who called the State School their home have been matchless over time, and in 1992 the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum first set out to preserve their memories and honor their stories.
“Keeping and telling the stories of these children has always been our mission,” said Anne Peterson, the museum director. “Sometimes when you live around something, you don’t realize how special it really is. We want to remind Owatonna of exactly that.”
To honor and relive the history of the State School, the Orphanage Museum is hosting its seventh annual fall celebration on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the former school on West Hills Circle. Peterson said that this year’s event is focused on sharing the history of the State School through family-centered fun.
Activities will include horse-drawn wagon rides through the grounds with a resident historian tour guide, a scavenger hunt throughout the grounds, the showing of a 1930s film, and various children’s games and activities. At 2 p.m., however, Peterson said that there will be a special program to recognize an extra special person and all that she did for the museum.
“Maxine was pretty content to take a back seat and make things happen, but she really led the charge in creating the museum with her husband,” Peterson said, referencing the notable Maxine Ronglien who died two years ago.
Maxine Ronglien was the wife of Harvey Ronglien, a former State School, with whom she began her life’s work establishing the museum. She was the chairwoman and chief operations director of the Orphanage Museum Board of Directors from 1999 to 2011 and remained on the board thereafter. In 2011, Maxine Ronglien was recognized by the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota with the “Advocacy Award” for the decades she dedicated to the preservation of the West Hills campus.
“Her family had requested a memorial specifically for Maxine,” Peterson said. “They really thought a garden would be a good way to memorialize her because she was just an avid gardener herself, though I don’t know when she found the time to do it.”
In a unanimous vote by the Owatonna City Council in April, the Orphanage Museum was able to move ahead with a special tribute to Ronglien via a memorial garden just outside of the building that has remained her legacy. During the Saturday celebration, the formal dedication ceremony will take place at the Maxine Ronglien Memorial Garden at 2 p.m. Ronglien’s husband and their children, as well as other former State Schoolers, plan to be in attendance.
“We are just hoping to do Maxine proud,” Peterson said.
Also during the celebration on Saturday, a silent auction of primitive antiques that once belonged to Ronglien will be set up in the Owatonna Arts Center. Peterson said that half of the proceeds from the auction items will be donated to the Children Remembered – Orphanage Legacy Trust. The Trust provides funding and serves as a foundation for operation of the Orphanage Museum and Cottage 11, preserving historic records, and providing touring and educational opportunities for the community, visitors, and family members of those orphaned and remembered in the facility.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, with the winner being drawn at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and one does not have to be present to win. According to Peterson, last year’s winner was the last ticket purchased and walked away with $1,400 — half of the money collected.
“The museum is a place of international, historic importance,” Peterson said about the significance of Owatonna’s unique museum. “It tells the story of a specific period of time and the welfare of children. This is a good cause for a museum that there is none of there like it in the world.”