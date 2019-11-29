OWATONNA — The T-shirt that Star Torrez wore on Thursday said it all: “Thankful, Grateful, Blessed.”
It was that attitude of gratitude that led Torrez and her brother Jake to volunteer for the third or fourth year in a row — she wasn’t exactly sure how long they’ve been doing it — at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner held at the VFW hall in Owatonna.
“I want to do something for the community, to give back,” she said. “I think I get more out of it than I give.”
On Thanksgiving Day, Torrez was helping those attending the community dinner in person navigate the serving line and make it back to their seats with all their food — not always an easy task.
“They’ve got three plates and just two hands,” Torrez said of many of the diners.
The main plate, of course, held the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and the like. A second plate was often used for side salads. And the third plate? Well, what would Thanksgiving dinner be without a piece of pumpkin pie.
And there was pie — lots and lots of pumpkin pie. And that was a good thing, given the fact that there were lots and lots of people sharing the community meal — some coming to the VFW hall to sit and share the fellowship, others stopping by to pick up some meals to take with them, and still others having meals delivered to them by one of legion of volunteers who gave their time to take Thanksgiving to others.
In fact, the VFW was divided in two separate serving lines — one for those who were eating there or who were there to pick up some meals and the other for the volunteers who were getting meals together to deliver. Both lines were long, stretching nearly the length of the hall, and both lines kept moving.
If you ask Mike Meyer, one of the coordinators of the community meal, about the key to keeping those lines moving and making the meal a success, he won’t hesitate to tell you, and it all comes down to one word.
Volunteers.
“We have at least 100 on the sheet, more than that with the drivers,” he said.
Some of the volunteers were at the VFW hall by 5 a.m. Thursday to warm the turkey and the stuffing — items on the menu that had been prepared earlier in the week — and to get other items ready for serving as well.
Before taking over the reins of the community dinner with his co-coordinator Joe Falteysek this year from Mike and Trudy Pierce, Meyer had volunteered at the dinner for 10 years, he said — both at Thanksgiving and Christmas — so he knew what to expect.
For Falteysek and his wife, Bev, who acted as hostess for Thursday’s meal, greeting the guests and pointing them to the right line, Thursday’s event was the first Community Thanksgiving Meal they had participated in, though they got a taste of it at last year’s Community Christmas Meal.
And like most of the volunteers, Meyer and the Falteyseks said they got more out of participating than they put into it.
“I do it because I like to be involved in the community,” Meyer said. “I like helping people.”
Bev Falteysek agreed that it was about the people.
“I love meeting people,” she said. “Everyone is in a great mood. I’m thankful that this has been carried on.”