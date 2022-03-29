Spring has officially sprung — which means people have started dusting off, cleaning up and pulling out the junk they've been storing in their attics, basements and garages all winter long.
With prime yard sale weather still a month or so away, there hasn't been a lot of options on how to rid homes of unnecessary items that have accumulated over the past few months. Tom Kelling, advertising director for the People's Press, said that during his two years in Owatonna he has realized there is an obvious need for a one-stop-shop for a community garage sale.
"We have noticed that the general public is itching to get into garage sale season," Kelling said. "All of us at the People's Press thought if we could provide everyone an indoor venue for sellers and customers to interact with no threat of inclement weather that we would help fill a need and do something nice for our community."
With that idea in mind, the People's Press will host the first Owatonna City-Wide Indoor Garage Sale at the Four Seasons Centre on Saturday, April 23. The one-day event will provide a space for anyone in the community to bring the items they are ready to depart with and be open for anyone to come and shop.
"It's something we've always wanted to try and give to the community," Kelling said. "Between our spring cleaning and the annual migration of junk — one man's junk is another man's treasure, so this is going to be a great opportunity for everyone to take part in."
Two iconic Owatonnans — Mayor Tom Kuntz and his wife, Shelby — agree a citywide garage sale to kickoff the season is a great edition to the community.
"I don't remember there ever having been one in the past," said Tom Kuntz, who has lived in Owatonna his entire life. "I know [Shelby] and her friends used to go up toward the cities and find the communities that do have things like that."
Shelby Kuntz said she knows communities near Owatonna has had citywide sales in the past and that some neighborhoods have had "block sales" throughout Owatonna, but she is looking forward to checking out the first official citywide one in the Four Seasons.
"I think this is a great thing that will bring people in from outside the community," she said. "To get everything in one spot — I think this is a great idea."
With this sale being the first of what Kelling says he hopes will become an annual affair, there are still some details the are being fine-tuned. Kelling is actively seeking food trucks that may be interested in coming out to the Four Seasons parking lot during the event, and there are still plenty of spots available inside the venue.
"Working with the Four Seasons has been great; they do such a nice job making everything easy and organized," Kelling said. "They have a nice set up, and it will be easy for the people selling items to get in either Friday night or early Saturday morning to set-up. It's a very usable space, and the staff is always easy to work with and does a good job for the community."
Kelling emphasized the how important providing a community-focused event to Owatonna is to the staff at the People's Press — specifically because it is where he and the rest of the crew call home.
"Everyone at the People's Press is a part of this community, and we want to be good stewards to the people who live here with," Kelling said. "All of us in Owatonna would benefit from coming together for events like this. It's a nice space that we're all familiar with, and it's an opportunity to bring people together in a different way. It's not business to public — it's public to public."
People can reserve a booth at the sale by April 8. The spaces are 10-feet-by-10-feet and an eight-foot table will be provided if the seller wishes. Multiple spaces can also be reserved. The registration price also provides a 25-word listing in the Owatonna, Faribault and Waseca newspapers, as well as each city's respective weekly sampler the week of April 20.
Items not sold at the garage sale need to be taken home with the seller at the end of the event, though Kelling says he feels positive that next spring they will be able to organize a charitable donation truck to be on site at the end of the day.