Two men have been charged with matching felonies after they allegedly walked out of Cabela’s with more than $1,000 in property.
Paul A. Martinez, 29, of Rochester, and Keyonta Eric Brown, 22, of Spring Valley, Minnesota, were both charged by summons Tuesday in Steele County District Court with one count of aiding and abetting theft, a felony. The charges stem from an incident that occurred Dec. 3 at Cabela’s in Owatonna.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified in the early afternoon Dec. 3 of a shoplifting incident at Cabela’s. Once the report with loss prevention was complete, officers reportedly received security camera video of two men entering the store and proceeding to the ice fishing department. The video allegedly shows one man holding a shopping list and selecting a sonar fish finder from the shelf. The same suspect is reportedly shown directing the second man to the same shelf, where he selects the same fish finder.
Both suspects then proceeded to the front of the store, bypassing all points of sale and exited the store without attempting to pay for the items, according to the complaint. When the security sensor tripped the alarm at the entrance, both men reportedly ran out into the parking lot and off camera view.
A witness informed police they saw the two men enter a vehicle with a female driver and had written down the license plate number, according to court documents. The license plate number came back as registered to Brown.
According to court records, Brown was on probation through Anoka County at the time of the incident.
On Dec. 20, police made contact via phone with Brown, who allegedly admitted to the theft and identified Martinez as the other suspect. Brown reportedly said Martinez was going to sell the items on Facebook Marketplace and that Brown was given $200 for helping in the theft. According to the complaint, Brown told officers the $200 was used to pay his rent, but his probation officer stated his rent was covered through an assistance program.
Police reportedly compared a photo of Martinez provided by Brown to the corresponding Cabela’s surveillance video and determined them to be a match.
The value of the two sonar fish finders is $800 each, for a total value of $1,600, according to court records.
The next court hearing for both men is scheduled for March 24.