Despite the rapidly dropping temperatures, work doesn’t stop at the site of the new Owatonna High School. What started as a 90-acre plot of grass and field is now looking more and more like the beginnings of a structure.
Construction of the new 317,000-square-foot high school began in May of this year with a groundbreaking ceremony. The building will be able to accommodate 1,600 students and contains classrooms, labs and shop spaces with state-of-the art equipment. An 825-seat auditorium, gymnasium, and spacious commons and cafeteria space will be central to the building. Also to be constructed are five field houses with a walking track and a 3,451-seat football stadium, eight tennis courts, four soccer and lacrosse fields, two softball fields, two baseball fields and a synthetic turf field. The project is estimated for completion in summer 2023, with the doors opening for students that fall.
Facilities and Infrastructure Manager Bob Olson said that due to the dry summer and relatively snowless winter so far, it has allowed the construction to be about a month ahead of schedule.
“It’ll be beneficial as we get into the winter when weather can be unpredictable,” Olson said. “Even with setbacks, we should still be on track for everything to be done in the summer of 2023.”
According to the construction update website, current work being done on the site includes installing and constructing storm sewers, sanitary sewer and drain tiling, framing for the exterior storage buildings and Owatonna Public Utilities are beginning to install the gas and power lines.
Over the next month — weather permitting — slabs for the exterior storage buildings will be built and general construction of those buildings will continue, while site construction will be wrapped up for the winter months.
The three-story classrooms wing has come a long way in the last couple of weeks, according to Olson, as the structure is quickly taking shape. Backfill for the foundations and running rough-ins for electricity is being installed in the masonry walls. In the upcoming month, installation and retailing of steel will continue as well as the beginning phases of installing roof drains.
The foundations for the gymnasium and locker rooms have begun, as well as the exterior walls for the stadium. Upcoming work for the next month includes beginning construction on load bearing masonry for the restrooms, and foundations for the foundation room and athletic offices should be completed.
Underground electrical rough-in for the main electrical room is underway in the commons and cafeteria area of the site. Column pad footings and foundations have already been laid and completed. Next month, the elevator shafts for the second elevator will begin being built.
Future of the current high school
As for the existing high school, the Existing OHS Citizens Task Force has held three meetings. The fourth, which was scheduled for Thursday, was canceled due to the forecasted bad weather.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said this could potentially be a major setback for the group to have their recommendation ready for the board by the end of January.
So far, the group of 24 individuals has discussed initial ideas for the refurbishing and repurposing of the existing building. In November, they were able to tour the building to see in person what areas of the building are in disrepair, hear additional background of the building and discuss how using portions of the building for district use could affect potential sales and partnerships.
Elstad said during the next meeting, the hope is for the group to agree on solutions and begin preparation for submitting the final recommendation to the board in January, February, or potentially into March.