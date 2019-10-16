BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Earlier this month, students and staff at Blooming Prairie High School came together to unpack and install an entire fleet of new equipment for the school’s weight room, courtesy of the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation.
The $38,000 project is the first major renovation the facility has seen since 2001, and will help expand weightlifting curriculum within existing physical education classes and newly-added electives.
“We have really big class sizes, roughly 35 to 40 students per class, so my thing is getting half the kids in the weight room if we need, and then having half the kids in the gym,” said Brittany Hoban, a physical education and health teacher at the high school.
Hoban also pushed to add a separate weightlifting elective for students during the day, which got approved and started up this year.
“Our kids love to lift weights for sports,” she said. “At other schools that I’ve worked at, they’ve always had weightlifting classes and I thought, ‘Why don’t we have one here?’”
To enhance the space for both sports teams and her own students, Hoban applied to the Education Foundation for funding last spring. According to President Mark Larkoski, the organization uses excess money from its investments and annual auction toward “Big Idea” projects, often larger undertakings like the weight room renovation.
“We generate funds from our auction, but we also have dedicated funds as investments. They make money over time and we can’t spend the principal, so we have extra money every three or four years that goes above and beyond what we normally allocate to the school,” he explained.
He said the weight-room proposal struck a chord with the foundation when reviewing applications because of its ability to assist with and expand curriculum.
“It’s not just weights and exercise equipment. [Hoban] is really implementing a healthy exercise lifestyle into her curriculum,” noted Larkoski.
Out of multiple requests, the foundation picked three — including the weight room — to fund with this year’s Big Idea money.
Apart from the new machines, the school will also be replacing the flooring and doing some painting next summer.
“It’s hard to shut it down because we have kids in there all the time,” said Activities Director Alison Mach, of the decision to hold off on re-flooring the space.
“We’ll add some wall paintings and murals eventually,” she added. “We’ll have a giant blossom in there, for sure, and try to promote all of our programming. We’ll let the coaches dictate a little bit of what that’s going to look like, too.”
Coaches also played a role in the application process, sharing input on what kind of equipment and machines to purchase with the remodel.
“I asked them what they wanted and needed and went off of that,” said Hoban.
“We were able to have the proper equipment to include everyone in our programs. The physical education department, of course, and then all of our sports teams that want to use that space,” added Mach.
In addition to year-round physical education classes and sports, the facility will also be used during the summer, when coaches offer a speed, agility and weight training class for students.
While drafting the initial proposal, Mach said the school talked with multiple manufacturers before choosing the most cost-effective option.
“The Education Foundation likes to do big projects, but you don’t want to ask for a lot of money and this project alone was $38,000,” she said. “We wanted to keep it below that $40,000 mark.”
Since installing the new equipment earlier this month, Hoban noted that the reaction from students has been overwhelmingly positive.
“My physical education classes have been asking, ‘Do we get to use the weight room now?’ It’s got the kids more interested in wanting to be in there,” she said. “When we first got that whole thing set up — we got it set up in a day, which was crazy — all the kids helped out … the football boys went in there and they just couldn’t keep their hands off of it.”
The Education Foundation’s other Big Idea projects this year include a new trap thrower for the Blooming Prairie trap team, as well as up-front funding for a planned annual STEAM event at the elementary school. STEAM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.”