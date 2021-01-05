With the pandemic forcing businesses and facilities to explore virtual options, Buckham Memorial Library, Owatonna Public Library and Blooming Prairie Branch Library were among those adapting to the changes to stay connected with patrons.
Though performing the same job with the same title, Buckham Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf said she's learned so much over the last nine months and is doing her job 100% differently.
As the children’s librarian, her job is to maintain the collections of books for readers of picture books, young adult books and everything in between, as well as organizing programming for those age groups. For the littlest readers, she brings books to life through her energetic, interactive story times. For elementary schoolers through high schoolers, she hosts informal book clubs (typically complete with pizza, brownies and other goodies). Buendorf also recruits young volunteers she calls “Volunteens” to help with programs and to form the Teen Advisory Board, which helps her stay up-to-date on teen reading trends. She also runs the library’s summer reading programs.
All of those programs have been shifted to an online format, whether via Zoom, Google Meet or through recorded videos. So as not to run afoul of copyright laws, Buendorf has tried to use books in the public domain, typically older books where copyrights have expired. In the past, she would never dream of reading a book online since there's so many rules surrounding copyright and lots of permissions to receive.
At the start of the pandemic, Buendorf found herself cognizant of those rules and strived to adapt with the changes and rules. Some time after the pandemic began, authors and publishers changed the rules and relaxed some restrictions to allow librarians to record book readings. The videos are not supposed to be up forever though, so Buendorf found it fair to only leave book readings up online from the last quarter session.
"It feels like we're still doing a lot even though it's different," said Buendorf. "The whole summer was virtual with both the performers and reading program. Visits with the first-grade classes that would normally happen in the fall, took place via a video tour. It's unfortunate because for many that is their first time in the library, but we're really hoping we can get back to all those great things once the pandemic is deemed over, however that may look."
Used to interacting with the children in person, Buendorf prefers Zoom story times over recorded videos, because she is able to interact with children to some degree. Despite her preference, Beundorf has found that there's much better success and participation when videos are held live or recorded and people can watch it on their own time. Given the great amount of participation with in-person programming, Buendorf found that surprising since it was still a scheduled event, patrons just had to login to a computer instead of come to the library.
Though it's definitely different, Buendorf said they still have 10-15 core families who are pretty committed to Zoom story times. Teachers have also been helpful and instrumental in staying connected with children, as videos are shared with students and/or watched in class. Buendorf encourages all interested to stay involved with the library on Facebook or the library's website.
A good response
At the Owatonna Public Library, Children's Librarian Darla Lager said the library is currently offering an online story time video children can watch, and they hope to provide more online opportunities this summer. Typically held three times a week, Renee Lowdrey has recorded a video of Lager's storytime once a week since the end of March/beginning of April.
Throughout the last nine months Lager has come to realize how much she misses the kids, including their reactions, their unexpected and often funny answers to questions and the random comments they make. That is also part of the challenge with recording the videos, said Lager.
"With no kids and no reactions, you have to pretend they're there. You wonder, "Can they see this? What can they see from where we're recording? Can they see the pictures? Visually, how does it look?" because I'm not watching it, I'm just doing it and somebody else is recording it."
Lager was sure to include the story on the board and stuffed animals, like she did previously. Instead of the children taking part in the stories, Lager does all the parts and asks the children certain questions pertaining to the story like the color/number of certain objects. Though it's difficult not seeing the children during story time, Lager has enjoys the positive responses and excited children she sees around town exclaiming they saw her on TV or tuned in to her story time.
"I think for what it is, we're getting a good response," added Lager.
Nancy Vaillancourt, Blooming Prairie Branch Library's branch manager, said the library's preschool story times were typically held twice a week. Since offering a Facebook Live option once a week, Vaillancourt said in many cases they've been reaching more people through Facebook Live than those that attended in-person. Instead of having to attend the program at one specific time, they can tune in whenever it's convenient for them. Though there are some positives with the virtual platform, Vaillancourt misses having the children available to interact with and give immediate feedback.
"When you have children there you feed off their interest," said Vaillancourt. "When you do it yourself, you don't know what catches their eye."
When Vaillancourt first started recording the Facebook Live videos, she was having a difficult time setting up the camera just right while doing it from her home. Now, she has someone who films it for her at the library as she's doing the readings. One night a month, Vaillancourt said the library hosts a virtual family fun night story time event filled with special topics, and take and make bags kids can pick up in the library entry to take home.
This month, a pirate-themed event is set to take place Jan. 21.