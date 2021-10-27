An Owatonna man is accused of selling, carrying cocaine and marijuana while in illegal possession of a firearm in Nicollet County.
Jeremy Thyson Herron, 31, was charged on Aug. 16 in Nicollet County District Court with felony second-degree sale of cocaine while possessing a firearm, felony third-degree sale of a narcotic, felony fourth-degree sale of cocaine, felony fourth-degree possession of cocaine with intent to sell, felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, gross misdemeanor possession of a pistol in a motor vehicle without a permit and misdemeanor possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint, North Mankato police began pursuing Herron on Aug. 13 on suspicion that he committed an assault in St. Peter and stole a loaded firearm. He was believed to be traveling southbound on Hwy. 169 toward North Mankato and was located at a convenience store near milepost 56.
The officer pulled Herron over and asked him to step out of the car to perform a search. They did not locate any weapons on his person and asked Herron to wait in the squad while law enforcement determine what was happening.
Herron allegedly admitted to getting into an argument in Saint Peter but denied assaulting the other person or stealing their gun. He reportedly invited the officer to inspect his vehicle to prove he was not carrying any firearms.
Police began searching the vehicle and lifted up the rear bench seat to reveal a loaded black handgun according to the criminal complaint. During their search, police said they found a plastic baggie containing four grams of suspected marijuana and a pill container with individually wrapped baggies of suspected cocaine weighing six grams total. Both substances field tested positive.
Herron reportedly admitted to taking the gun because he was scared of the other person. When asked about the powdered substance, Herron allegedly responded that it was “a bunch of powder” and that “it’s not all cocaine.”
Herron has no known criminal history in the state of Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.