For the second year in a row, the second largest event to take place at the Steele County Fairgrounds has canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Tradexpos Inc. of Austin, Minnesota announced the cancellation of the 2021 North American Farm and Power Show. The annual show was scheduled to take place at the Steele County Fairgrounds March 18-20.
According to the press release, the Tradexpos team had been ardently preparing for the 2021 show and most of the preparations were complete. However, the company determined the current status of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota was still not at a safe enough level to justify a large event, despite its improvement since the introduction of the vaccine programs.
“We’ve held off on making this decision for as long as possible, but it’s important to us that our exhibitors have enough advanced notice to adjust their marketing plans and under their preparations for the show,” said Brock Nelson, the show director. “Everyone involved wants to have the show, however we understand the current conditions regarding the pandemic.”
Over recent years, the Farm and Power Show has brought thousands of people to Owatonna and Steele County. The show was one of the first major events in the state to cancel in 2020 following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
Tradexpos anticipates the North American Farm and Power Show to return in 2022.