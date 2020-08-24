The manager of the Steele County Free Fair may have said it best on Friday as the sun began to set on the first day of the drive-thru Food Fest on the fairgrounds.
“Its days like these that are really heartbreaking,” Scott Kozelka said. “The sun is shining. The weather is just perfect. We’re supposed to be at the fair.”
The heartbreak didn’t last long, however, as hordes of vehicles continued to pull up to the fairgrounds and get in line to experience all their favorite fair foods. The three day event - which took the place of the annual fair that was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemics — was met with perfect fair weather, smooth lanes of traffic that perfected the zipper merge and an abundance of smiles.
“It was amazing,” Kozelka said Monday following the completion of the event. “Everyone had an awesome time and everyone was polite. One of the best things was seeing the cars pull out at the end of the line with bags of mini donuts and slices of pizza on the dash and driving with multiple corndogs in their hands.”
An estimate 6,143 vehicles drove through the fairgrounds for Food Fest over the weekend, ranging from motorcycles to motorhomes and everything in between. Because it was a first time event and nobody truly knew what to expect, Kozelka said the fair staff and board of directors couldn’t be happier with the turn out.
“As we do with any event in Owatonna, we see what a great community and county we have full of supporters,” Kozelka said, adding that it was especially hard to know what to expect in terms of attendance because of the last minute pivot in changing the fest from a drive-in to a drive-thru only model. “People left with full bellies and big smiles on their faces, and we cannot wait for next year when we’ll be bringing back the fun in 2021.”
Comments on the SCFF Facebook page regarding Food Fest sang the praises of the well-organized event, with several noting that it was a special opportunity for people who cannot normally handle the crowds or heat of the traditional fair, but wanted to experience fresh fair food. Many commented that they attended the event all three days.