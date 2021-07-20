Meat lovers can rejoice at the return this weekend's Ribfest, Blooming Prairie Youth Club’s 10th annual cook-off.
Ribfest, canceled last summer due to COVID-19, takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, with a family maximum of $40 in advance and $50 at the door.
The goal of the cook-off, said Autumn Van Ravenhorst, board president for the Blooming Prairie Youth Club, is to raise money for the Youth Club, a nonprofit organization which receives 100% of the proceeds from Ribfest to continue empowering area youth with quality programs, community service and more.
“It’s just going to be fun,” Van Ravenhorst said about the event. “There's something for all ages.”
The main event at Ribfest, naturally, is the cook-off itself, in which cooks compete for trophies, plaques and cash payouts in the categories of Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice Ribs. Van Ravenhorst hopes that 10 cooks will end up registering for the event, each of whom will pay a $100 registration fee to enter. The top three Best Ribs winners will get tiered shares of the total amount collected from all the registered cooks, or a 100% cash payout. The first-place Best Ribs winner will also receive the golden pig trophy.
Cooks can begin setting up their stations as early as 7 a.m., where six racks of ribs donated by Hormel Foods will be provided to them. They have until 2 p.m. to turn in their ribs and sauce.
Ticketholders can sample the ribs and vote for the People’s Choice Ribs. For the categories of Best Ribs and Best Sauce, though, a group of impartial judges will taste all the cooks’ offerings. The judges include Kansas City Barbeque Society Certified Judge Richie Kubat, food and beverage writer Mike Stoll, and community leaders Justin Ohnstad and Erin Gillespie.
In addition to the ribs, Ribfest will have a variety of family activities, including a kids obstacle course, a dunk tank, face painting and music.
There will also be a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. Registration is $40 for teams of two. Winners of the cornhole tournament, like the cooks, will receive a 100% cash payout, so the more teams that register the higher the cash payout.
Ribfest will also incorporate a silent and live auction this year in lieu of their annual Benefit Bash, also canceled due to COVID-19. The live auction begins at 7 p.m. and concludes the evening.
“We are up to over 70 items for our silent and live auction,” Van Ravenhorst said. She added that the organization has also received “an incredible amount of monetary donations.”
Given the opening back up of the economy after COVID-19, Ribfest being canceled in 2020, and a greater number of activities being offered at this year’s event, Van Ravenhorst said Blooming Prairie Youth Club is anticipating around 300 visitors to Ribfest, a somewhat higher turnout than years past.
“Our focus is the kids and families of Blooming Prairie and being able to provide quality services for them,” she said. “Blooming Prairie is a pretty amazing community with the amount of support that they provide organizations like ours.”