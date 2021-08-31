In the final minutes leading up to the Owatonna School Board meeting, it was uncertain how the board would proceed, as members of the public demanded school staff and press be removed from the room.
With a capacity limit of 70 people in the board room at the Owatonna District Office building, the limit had been reached, as people lined the walls and sat on the floor to observe the public comment portion of the meeting. As board Chair Mark Sebring asked that the last people who arrived at the meeting stand in the hall to be in compliance with the room’s capacity limit, uproar from a portion of those in attendance commenced.
“This is not your meeting, Mr. Sebring; this is our meeting,” said Todd Pearson, of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, a suburb north of Minneapolis. Pearson, who has been mobilizing people from around southern Minnesota to attend Owatonna School Board meetings and present opposition to Critical Race Theory and equity being taught in the classroom, demanded that school staff and members of the press be forced to leave the meeting.
A handful of people voluntarily left the room to listen from the open doorway, but the tension continued to palpitate throughout the meeting, including an hour-long public comment period. During the public comment section, Pearson and others frequently dished out demands — when to let people speak, when to give people more time and stating the board's rights as a governing body hosting an open meeting.
Misconceptions on the rules and regulations of government meetings are common, according to Mark Anfinson, a Twin Cities-based attorney, who represents the Minnesota Newspaper Association, and who is regarded as an expert on Minnesota open meeting law. Over the last several months, Anfinson said he has been fielding a surge in phone calls regarding open meeting law — what is protected and what is not.
“There comes a point where the tail starts wagging the dog during the public comment period, especially when there is a really controversial issue circulating,” said Anfinson. “This is preventing the board from getting on with their meeting.”
For the last several months, the board meetings that were once hardly attended have been drawing a growing crowd, as people expressed opinions both in favor and in opposition to Critical Race Theory. While the elective course on the subject taught last school year will not be offered again, due to staff unavailability, members of the public are still taking up to an hour or more at Owatonna School Board meetings to voice their opinions on the matter.
Public forum
Anfinson said that one of the most common misconceptions about open meeting law is about the public comment period. Though public comment is included in most all city council, county board and school board meetings, Anfinson said there are no laws that make it mandatory.
“A lot of people think there is some right to speak in a public meeting, but there is none,” Anfinson said. “The open meeting law guarantees the public the right to observe the proceedings of a governing and public body. If that public body wants to allow public comment, they can, but they have no legal duty to do so.”
Along with deciding if there will be a public comment period, Anfinson said a school board is also within its rights in setting conditions of how long the period will be, how long people can speak and even how many people can speak. The only thing the school board cannot do, said Anfinson, is create guidelines that would favor one viewpoint over the other.
According to Owatonna School District policies, those wishing to speak during the public forum are limited to three minutes, and people wishing to speak are asked to fill out the provided comment cards prior to the meeting.
Though the public comment period can be lengthy, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said they have no plans on removing that from the meeting schedule.
“The board is committed to hearing the public … it’s just the right thing to do,” said Elstad. “Just because someone’s perspective may differ from yours doesn’t mean you don’t have a right to be heard.”
Disorderly conduct
Because of the disruptions made the last several months, Sebring stated prior to the meeting that the School Board reserves the right to remove people who cause a disruption during the meeting and that those individuals may be escorted out of the building. Anfinson said that this is indeed a protected right governing bodies have.
“This is not very complicated — there is no question that if a person is disruptive in a meeting of a governing public body that they can be removed for disorderly conduct and can even be charged with that crime,” said Anfinson. “It has to be a true disruption, which would be anything that interferes with or interrupts the normal meeting procedures. This includes yelling or talking out of turn.”
Attendance
Along with removing disruptive people, Anfinson also said that Sebring was within his right to request the last people who entered the room to be the ones to leave when the space reached capacity. Because it is both a health and safety measure — and ultimately a fire code issue — Anfinson said cutting off the attendance once the room has reached capacity is “defensible and lawful.”
Though people at the Monday night meeting said the School Board needed to change venues to accommodate for the crowd, Anfinson said it is not legally obliged to do so, though it might be good practice.
“They are not required to change venues, but it might make good common sense in the future to try to put a speaker in the hallway or in another room in the building,” Anfinson said. “If this is just a temporary spike in attendance, then I don’t think you could make a good argument to change to a bigger venue.”
In regards to Pearson’s request that school staff and press be removed to allow for more members of the public to attend the meeting, Anfinson said that the demand not only doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on, but that there is no “logical support” to his request.
“Staff is needed to provide input and information to the board during the meeting; they have an important function,” Anfinson said. “And the media are the eyes and ears of all the people who cannot attend, which is certainly many more people than those who were physically there."
Many of those in attendance at Monday's meeting intend to return to future meetings and indicated they would do what it takes to be heard. Anfinson noted that civil disobedience has a long, powerful tradition in America, but, in some circumstances, it can cross the line to illegal.
“Just because it is for a good purpose doesn’t mean you can violate laws,” Anfinson said. “Democracy is a messy process sometimes — it can veer off the road — and this is democracy in action.”