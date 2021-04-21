The Steele County Board of Commissioners has just six days to put together a proposal strong enough to convince its Rice County colleagues to abandon its plan to build a new jail and join Steele County as owner/operators of its detention center in Owatonna.
While Rice County's main jail is lacking space, Steele County's has an abundance. Built in 2003, the Steele County Detention Center was constructed with the expectation that it would house its own inmates and those for surrounding counties. Initially, that was true. But more recently, Steele County has found itself with more available beds than inmates, leading the board to figure out how to fill the space and/or make up for the lack of revenue.
That brought both boards to a rare joint meeting Tuesday, one in which Rice County commissioners expected a sales pitch and some solid numbers, but got few specifics.
"We want to keep the door open for a potential collaboration with Rice County as you move through your process," Steele County Administrator Scott Golberg said during the online meeting.
Trouble is, Rice County commissioners said, is that their timeline is short. On Tuesday the board held two public input sessions to consider three options for the county jail/law enforcement center: a new $49.2 million facility on an undeveloped property, a new jail and remodel of the current law enforcement center for the sheriff's offices at a cost of $46.6 million and one that would make the current facility a 90-day jail for $44.3 million. Inmates needing to be housed longer than 90 days would go to another jail, bringing an additional cost.
Earlier this month, four members of Rice County's board said they supported the new facility. A vote on the preferred option is planned for Tuesday.
Steele County Commissioner Greg Krueger seemed baffled by Rice County's direction, noting that inmate populations are down across the board and projected to continue downward. Steele Commissioner Rick Gnemi agreed, noting that treatment courts like its programs for veterans and those dealing with substance abuse work toward rehabilitation and keeping offenders out of jail.
Both Rice and Steele counties have paid consultants to study their jails, along with current and future needs as well as Department of Corrections requirements.
The latter is the biggest issue for Rice County. Its main jail in downtown Faribault is nearly 50 years old and doesn't have space for programming required by the DOC. Its jail annex on Hwy. 60 has available beds, but they're not the kind needed.
All jail beds aren't created equal, commissioners from both counties have learned. Some can accommodate the general prison population, but some are for those who pose security risks or have special needs.
That's an issue Rice County Board Chair Jeff Docken raised: whether Steele County's detention center has enough of the "right kind of beds."
While Department of Corrections inspectors have said "no" to the joint prospect, Steele County Commissioner Jim Brady took issue with that assessment as well as concerns that housing Rice County inmates 15 miles south of the current facility would be an added risk for county staff who'd need to get on the interstate during inclement weather.
"I didn't like the way the whole thing was orchestrated," he said of Rice County's April 6 meeting. "I thought it was pretty biased."
One by one, Rice County commissioners explained the county's predicament: Potential restrictions from the DOC if it doesn't add programming space; a time crunch; costs to partner with Steele County as well as added costs to transport inmates to and from court and work release; and concerns about getting family members in Rice County to Owatonna to see their loved one in jail.
Equity, said Rice County Commissioner Steve Underdahl, is a serious concern. First raised by Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott, the issue revolves around transportation and ensuring that all inmates have an opportunity to receive regular visitors. Doing so, Elliott said, ensures inmates and their family members maintain important bonds. Research has shown that's particularly critical for children of incarcerated parents.
While Steele County commissioners didn't have a plan to present, they felt it was in Rice County's best interest to work out a 50-50 split.
"I just think efficiency and economically for the taxpayers of Rice County, it makes sense," said Kueger.
Costs, said Docken, "are a fraction of what we're looking at. We realize Steele County isn't the other side of the world. But the numbers we're looking at from you is just part of the decision."