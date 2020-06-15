An Owatonna man convicted in 2016 of second degree-burglary was charged last week after allegedly stealing a gun from a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino.
Nicholas Lawrence Dube, 26, of Owatonna was charged Friday with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property and altering the serial number of a firearm – all felonies.
The incident reportedly took place June 10 at the Prior Lake hotel and casino. The victim reported the theft to the Prior Lake Police Department after finding the driver’s side rear side window of the vehicle was broken. Among the missing items was a loaded handgun, a Glock 43X. The victim told the responding officer that they had befriended the believed suspect.
Mystic Lake surveillance video reportedly showed Dube breaking into the vehicle, as well as the vehicle Dube and others were traveling in. Because one of the occupants was known to have an Owatonna address, Prior Lake investigators connected with the Owatonna Police Department for assistance.
After Owatonna police interviewed the two occupants identified to have been with Dube during the theft, Prior Lake Police drafted a search warrant for Dube’s Cedar Avenue residence. The police reportedly entered the unlocked apartment after knocking three times, but getting no response.
Inside the apartment, officers located a man, identified as Dube who “looked confused and out it” and was pale and sweating profusely, according to a complaint filed in Steele County court. When walking Dube to the ambulance, officers reported Dube saying that he should have “sent some rounds through the door” before he was taken to the hospital.
In the apartment, officers reportedly found a loaded Glock 43X 9mm handgun that matched the description to the one stolen in Prior Lake. The firearm as reportedly located under the couch, had one round in the chamber and no magazine in the well. Its serial number was unreadable and altered in three different places, according to court records. Officers also located a Glock brand 9mm firearm magazine with five rounds in the magazine on a table near the couch, as well as several other items that reportedly belonged to the victim.
Because Dube was convicted in 2016 with felony second-degree burglary in Steele County, he’s disqualified him from possessing a firearm.
In other reports:
• Brenten Alex Peterson, 30, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday with felony DWI and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper on Saturday afternoon observed a vehicle turn onto Interstate 35 from Hoffman Drive in Owatonna, fail to yield to traffic and make a quick maneuver to prevent striking another vehicle. When the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on the Bridge Street off ramp, the driver — later identified as Peterson — reportedly accelerated through the ramp and ran a red light. Peterson reportedly led the trooper on a 9.5-mile pursuit, eventually reaching speeds of 106 mph.
At one point, Peterson reportedly lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road and entered the ditch on 50th Street northwest. After emerging back onto the road, Peterson again lost control and allegedly rolled the vehicle back into the south ditch.
Peterson allegedly fled from the vehicle on foot and continued southbound on a field drive across the street from 7512 50th St. NW. During the foot chase, the trooper reported that Peterson stopped and laid prone after multiple commands were given. The trooper observed Peterson make continual movements and acted “paranoid.” Peterson was transported to the Owatonna Hospital; a search warrant was issued to allow hospital personnel to test Peterson for a controlled substance.
• Patrick Marvin Daniels-Simmons, 20, of Owatonna, was charged on June 8 with felony state lottery fraud.
According to the criminal complaint, Daniels-Simmons stole lottery tickets and merchandise from his employer. The employer reported that Daniels-Simmons stole $565 worth of lottery tickets, cash and merchandise on or about Feb. 10-13.
Daniels-Simmons reportedly told a corporate loss prevention officer that he would place lottery tickets into a garbage bag, then take them to his locker, moving the tickets to his coat pocket when he left. Daniels-Simmons reported that he cashed the tickets at another shop in town, and won $300. The officer also reported that Daniels-Simmons admitted to stealing merchandise and taking cash out of the registers.
Out of the 49 lottery tickets stolen, 15 tickets were paid out at multiple locations in Owatonna from Feb. 11-13, according to investigators. Of the 15 tickets that were paid out, a total of $360 was paid to Daniels-Simmons.
• A warrant was issued on June 9 for Allen Duane Lawrence, 56, of Van Meter, Iowa, for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a reported road rage incident that took place on or about May 31 on Interstate 35 in Steele County.
According to the complaint, a female reported that after cutting in front of the suspect – later identified as Lawrence – to pass a slow-moving vehicle, that Lawrence “flipped her off.” After the suspect said things “calmed,” Lawrence reportedly passed her again in the right lane and held a gun with both arms pointed at her. The gun was described by the victim as a shooting rifle.
A Steele County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle described by the victim. It was reportedly driven by Lawrence. When asked about the incident, Lawrence allegedly told the deputy that he only made a hand gesture at the victim. Lawrence reportedly told the deputy that he picked up a 20-gauge shotgun that day, was a concealed carry holder and had a handgun in the center console of his vehicle. The deputy reportedly located a Winchester 20-gauge shotgun that matched the victim’s description in Lawrence’s vehicle and took it into evidence.