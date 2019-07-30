OWATONNA — For more than two decades, Owatonna has had its own holiday tradition that came in the form of a sale.
On Dec. 26, people gathered their Christmas money and headed over to the Owatonna Public Library for the annual book sale, snagging up best sellers and literary classics for a steal of a deal.
Last week, however, the library announced via Facebook that the annual sale at the end of the year would be no more. In its place is a shelf on the second level of the building near the stairs filled with books, DVDs, and CDs, as a perpetual book sale.
“The sale was going well, but it was getting to be a problem staffing it,” said Mark Blando, the library director. “A lot of people behind the sale will be retiring in the next couple of years, so we all agreed to transition to a perpetual sale. It just came down to people not having enough time to put it together.”
A continuous book sale is not a new concept for libraries. It is not even a new idea for the Owatonna Library itself. Blando said that for many years the library has had a cart of books for sale located on the second floor in the larger reading area, but the cart and its contents experienced a makeover so as it could appropriately take the place of the large annual sale.
“Normally the cream of the crop or the more desirable items that we received were reserved for the book sale,” Blando explained. “The cart was more things that we couldn’t use on the book sale, but now everything is put on the display and we are constantly rotating the materials.”
Blando said that they never had media items on the cart prior to now, but that the library had recently received a large donation of various items shortly before the staff agreed to discontinue the annual sale and make their ongoing sale more prominent.
The love that had been developed over the years for the annual book sale did not go unnoticed, Blando assured. He stated that the decision to end the sale was an incredibly difficult one for the entire library staff.
“The main thing we were thinking about was the effect it would have on the people in the community,” Blando said. “It’s become a tradition for the day after Christmas to head down to the library for the sale, but talking to the staff we all agreed that this was the best course of action to take.”
Despite the sale coming to an abrupt end, Blando asserted that it doesn’t necessarily mean it is a permanent decision. He said that there is always a possibility that down the road the sale could come back in another form, especially if they receive numerous and large donations.
The prices for the everlasting sale will reflect rock-bottom prices so many people lusted after during the after-Christmas sale. Small paperback books will go for a dime or a quarter depending on the condition, hardcover and large softcover books will be on sale for $.25 or $.50 also dependent upon the condition, and DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks will be sold for $1 unless marked otherwise. The library will except cash or checks made out to the Owatonna Public Library.
Donations for the library book sale can be made at any time by calling the library at 507-444-2460 and setting up a time to drop off. The library staff requests that the size and contents of the donation be shared prior to drop off to assure that all materials can be accepted.
All money raised from the sale goes to the general fund for the library.