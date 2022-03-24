An Albert Lea woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth of electronics from the Owatonna Walmart.
Shannon Lashea Porter, 37, was charged Tuesday in Steele County District Court with one count felony theft. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were contacted by Walmart Loss Prevention in Owatonna regarding a past action theft that had occurred and that the suspect was currently being detained by Albert Lea police. Walmart Loss Prevention was reportedly sent photos of the suspect, identified as Porter, by Albert Lea police and they matched the suspect from the store. Albert Lea police allegedly located a shoplifting tool on Porter during their search incident to arrest.
Owatonna Walmart Loss Prevention said they were contacted by the Faribault store to alert them of a theft of Apple products, describing the suspect as fitting Porter’s description, according to the report. Owatonna staff allegedly saw Porter speaking with one of the vendors and appearing to be interested in Apple products immediately following the call. Video surveillance reportedly shows the vendor placing Apple products at the register and Porter putting them in her cart before concealing the boxes on her person. According to court documents, Porter then is seen telling the cashier she will be right back, but never returned and took the Apple products. When Loss Prevention reached the register, Porter and the Apple products were reportedly gone, but Porter’s cart with other merchandise she appeared to be purchasing were still there.
Porter allegedly never paid for the transaction and exited the store with Apple products valuing a total of $1,899.
Porter has no prior criminal history in Minnesota and has not been charged at this time in Rice County District Court regarding the alleged theft from the Faribault Walmart.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 31.