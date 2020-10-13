If elected, what is your top priority for the term? Why are you running for office?
Jim Abbe: I am running to be reelected as your county commissioner so we can continue the momentum of the last four years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together. To name a few, this includes maintaining manageable tax levies, addressing overdue capital improvements on your county buildings, completing many road and bridge projects ahead of schedule, and finishing the new public works facility. Your support will ensure that your interests are the focus of what we do! I will continue to work diligently on your behalf, be a good steward of your hard-earned tax dollars, and conduct myself in a way that will make you proud to say I’m your county commissioner!
James ‘Corky’ Ebeling: Maintaining the county’s infrastructure and services to include COVID-19 relief and safety for businesses and citizens while keeping taxes acceptable. Establish a plan that involves staff, the public and other government entities that includes building relationships and partnerships with other local government bodies and counties. Work with state and federal officials to explore all available options and resources. My civic passion, local community experience, leadership, commitment and vision for Steele County is unparalleled. My commitment is to build leadership skills, exchange ideas, pursue and implement cost-effective solutions with a collective voice. In a democracy, citizens need to have a choice and vote for the candidate that they feel will do the best job for them. I am retired and commit to being a full time commissioner. Communication is the key to success and it’s important to be proactive with legislators to explain county issues before, not after the fact.
The county budget continues to be one of the biggest decisions made by the Board of Commissioners each year, specifically balancing the budget through different departments and services. What will be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
JA: Creating and implementing a workable budget is the top priority our county faces each year. County Government is tasked with the challenge of balancing rising personnel costs, the costs of the mandated and unmandated programs, maintaining our roads and bridges, and now dealing with the unknown long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. State aid and subsidies to Steele County will surely be less than received in prior years, as a result, we will need to work with staff to look for creative ways to make up for the shortfall. Until we know the full impact COVID-19 will have on our county budget, I can’t say what the specific approach will be. What I can say is, we will be faced with some tough decisions going forward and the taxpayers cannot be expected to take on the full burden!
JCE: Commissioners have the difficult tasks of approving the budget and setting the tax levy. Commissioners have to balance the needs of the county with the ability to raise revenues and pay for mandated state and federal programs. Decisions include consulting with county departments and constituents to decide the funding for programs and projects in transportation, human services, safety, public health, and energy and environment. Mandated state programs are a major cost driver and are often under-funded. Commissioners authorize the receipt of and/or application for state and federal grants to pay for these programs in addition to using local property tax dollars to supplement costs. The budget will be designed to ensure that annual expenses and improvements will be made when and where they are needed and the county will have the funds to pay for and maintain with an acceptable levy without depleting reserves.
As the Highway Department works toward developing the 2040 Transportation Plan, what are priorities you would like to see for the county’s roads and bridges?
JA: We have such qualified, dedicated, and forward-thinking Highway Department staff working for us to manage and maintain the more than 750 miles of road in our county. Both the five-year Highway Capital Improvement Plan and the planned 2040 Transportation Policy Plan need to be done as a collaborative effort with the other municipalities located within Steele County. A recent example of this collaboration could be seen between the City of Owatonna and the Owatonna School District as they worked together to look for safe and cost-effective access to the recently approved new high school site. Thinking long-term, as our communities grow, we need to continue the discussion on the county beltway project that has been in the works for many years with the mindset on how this will impact and guide future development.
JCE: After input from the citizens and governing bodies of all the cities in Steele County, adjacent counties, the State and the staff, commissioners will work together to develop a plan to set priorities that would take into consideration State and Federal dollars available to complete the projects. Priorities include:
• The completion of Hwy. 14
• Develop and maintain a transportation network that promotes the safety of all users
• Develop a transportation system that increases the accessibility and mobility of all users
• Maintain a transportation system that supports and promotes economic development
With COVID-19, emphasis has possibly never been greater on the lack of resources for human services, ranging from food shelves to mental health services. How do you see the county’s role in providing these crucial services to the community’s most vulnerable population?
JA: The county’s role in providing crucial services to our most vulnerable population, is and should always be a priority! Providing support for those who qualify comes in many forms and serves many segments of our population. Assistance can start very early on with child support and children and family services, to income and food assistance, healthcare coverage, mental health services, substance abuse services, disability services, and senior services. COVID-19 has stressed many areas of our county and human resources has been hit particularly hard. To help offset the hardships experienced by so many, we have been diligently working to release COVID relief funds to both Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, Steele County Public Health and many county nonprofit organizations who serve those most in need of assistance.
JCE: To accomplish providing services, we need to work with our staff, our fellow commissioners and our partners in MN Prairie (Dodge and Waseca counties) to provide assistance as funding allows. Assistance to help ensure that people have timely access to the income, health care, and food assistance for which they qualify, so that everyone is more likely to be safe and well, so that children are also more likely to have permanency. Also that people with disabilities and or other chronic conditions are more likely to live independently. We need to work with State and Federal officials to forecast future service demands and availability of funding that builds the safety, health and well-being within our community.
As the criminal justice system continues to change and the space study begins for the Steele County Detention Center, how do you feel the facility could be utilized to maximize the benefit to the community and taxpayers?
JA: Due to the recent trend of incarceration numbers decreasing, and the number of paying, out of county inmates also decreasing, our revenues are down with the fixed cost remaining relatively flat. We commissioned a study of the Detention Center to see what other potential uses there could be with the current space. The study is not complete yet, but some of the ideas mentioned have been to turn one of the three jail pods into a regional detox hold, retrofit one of the pods to a regional hold for juveniles, and or move thee sheriff’s dept. to the detention center site. Any change will come at a cost and will need to be studied for potential long-term savings. I’m not willing to commit to any idea as it is too early in the process and I will need to see the numbers.
JCE: We need to continue to look for ways to fill empty cells. Closing pods of the current jail have many consequences that may end up costing the taxpayers more, because of state and federal regulations that include minimal staffing requirements. Also, the current jail not only houses inmates for Steele County but also the cities of Owatonna and Blooming Prairie. One scenario of closing a pod would be the elimination of housing female inmates. It’s been proven that is costs more to transport criminals and lease cells from another agency than to keep them in our facility. Many boards have looked into the costs of running a jail and in all cases, it has been determined that a jail cost money and always will, so the key to offset costs is to fill empty cells as much as possible through maximizing contracts with other entities.