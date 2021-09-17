Steele County residents who remember the historic southeast Minnesota floods of 2007, not to mention the flood events of 2010 and 2016, have an opportunity to prepare for the worst.
“Their homes were completely filled with water,” said Kristen Sailer, emergency management director of Steele County, about the residents most affected by the 2007 floods. “All their personal belongings in their houses were wrecked.”
To help residents prepare for emergencies like those historic flooding events, United Way of Steele County is hosting a free emergency preparedness planning session on Friday, Sept. 24. Sailer is the trainer for the event.
“When your community is faced with an emergency, it’s important that we have people that can come and help the community through that crisis,” United Way President Annette Duncan said about United Way's partnership with Sailer for the event. “This course is really meant to help you get your home in order so that you are available to help others in a time of crisis.”
At the event, Sailer will instruct attendees on how to build an emergency preparedness kit and how to plan within the family and community for emergencies. She will also talk about some of the major disasters and emergencies she has responded to, including flooding, tornadoes, severe storms, landslides and extreme temperatures. With over 21 years of working professionally in emergency management, she will offer insights regarding personal preparedness.
The most important way to increase preparedness, according to Sailer, is to be informed. This includes signing up for cell phone emergency notification alerts and the National Weather Service, as well as tuning into local news and radio after disasters occur. Events like the emergency preparedness planning session are one way for communities to inform themselves on disasters.
In Steele County, tornadoes, flooding and severe weather, including blizzards, are the most likely emergencies that residents will encounter in the coming years. As someone who responded to emergency flooding events in southeast Minnesota, Sailer has seen firsthand how a lack of preparation can devastate a community. In over 21 years, she said Rushford’s historic 2007 flooding was the worst disaster she has ever responded to.
On the flip side, she’s also seen how preparation and experience with emergencies can help residents respond more effectively.
Steele County’s disaster preparedness, compared to surrounding regions, Sailer said, is “very good, just because of the disasters that we have had. Residents and the public are well aware of those past disasters.”
In 2016, after severe floods in 2007 and 2010, local officials and residents responded quickly to flooding, mitigating some of the worst effects and protecting their homes, according to Sailer.
Having taken over as emergency management director for Steele County as recently as June 21, this planning session will be Sailer’s first public event in the position. She has spent much of the past months meeting with all the city councils of Steele County.
“I’m super excited to have Kristen on board,” Duncan said. “We’re planning ahead of time, so that we can make sure that we have the best response for our community possible.”