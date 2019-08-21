OWATONNA — Burglary and theft are two of the most common crimes law enforcement deals with in just about any community.
According to Officer Valerie Satre, the Owatonna Police Department responds to these crimes on a daily basis, ranging from minor thefts out of unlocked vehicles to more serious burglaries at businesses or homes.
“Most of the time, these kind of crimes can be deterred with little effort from the business owner, homeowner, and community in general,” Satre said to the Owatonna Business Women on Tuesday.
Satre was brought in for the group’s monthly meeting to discuss property crime prevention as well as what to do if you find yourself victim of a property crime.
“There is a big theft-deterrent market,” Satre explained, stating that there is a huge variety to video monitoring that has become more and more common for home owners to install. “But there are plenty of less costly or free options that are just as effective.”
Satre explained that the easiest and most basic way to deter criminals from entering a home or vehicle is to assure that all windows and doors are always locked. She added that these may seem like really simple things, but that every person is likely to forget to do them or assuming it will be OK every once in a while.
“The truth is, criminals in general are very lazy,” Satre laughed. “They will give minimum effort for the maximum benefits to themselves. If you give them a chance, they will take it.”
She added that along with keeping everything locked up it is just as important not to provide “free advertisement” to potential criminals. This can range from leaving a garage door open while home, leaving paperwork or bags in the front seat of a vehicle, and even haphazardly discarding boxes in the garbage or recycling. Over the holidays, Satre said it is best to break down boxes so that people cannot easily see what someone may have received as a present or had to replace. She also added that it is best to wait until right before the garbage is collected to put it on the street if possible.
Some easy and inexpensive ways to help deter criminals from entering a home or business is to keep lights on, according to Satre. She stated that a house that looks “lived in” is less appealing than one that looks vacant. She strongly encourage the women at OBW to consider putting lights on a timer for when they will be gone for an extended period of time as well as purchasing motion sensor lights.
“A theft in your home feels very invasive because our home is private to us and a place for us to relax,” Satre said. “So when that security and comfort is taken from us it can be life changing, for a lot of people it takes a while to recover.”
Another easy tip that Satre provided is to keep trees and hedges around a home trimmed, as to simply provide less coverage for someone who isn’t supposed to be there to hide behind.
For thefts from vehicles, Satre said the most important thing to do beyond keeping it locked at all hours of the day and night is to take the time to remove anything valuable or “interesting” from the vehicle.
“The latest round of vehicle break-ins we’ve had have involved people looking for paperwork with personal information on it,” Satre explained. “Identity theft is a real thing and I am sure that there are people out there who probably make a good living off of others this way.”
As far as what to do if you find yourself victim of a property crime, Satre said it’s more about what you do before that can even happen. She said it is most beneficial to have a catalog of all of your most valuable items including electronics, jewelry, antiques, and family heirlooms. The catalog should include serial numbers as well as photographs of the item so that item can be most accurately described.