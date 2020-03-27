OWATONNA — Set design and construction for the Little Theatre of Owatonna’s upcoming production of “Cat’s Cradle” was ahead of schedule, which technical director Mary Butler-Fraser said made the show’s cancellation all the more disappointing.
Still, she noted, there was no other way to move forward.
“For the safety of our membership and the community, we had to cancel,” she explained. “It was a good decision and hopefully someday we’ll get to do it again. We’re optimistic.”
The decision to indefinitely postpone rehearsals and cancel this spring’s performances was made early last week by the community theater’s board, the same evening that Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order to temporarily close all bars, restaurants and places of public entertainment — a decision that will now be extended through at least May 1.
With theaters included in the list of “places of public accommodation” required to remain closed, it’s now clear that the performances of Leslie Sands’ “Cat’s Cradle” — scheduled for late April and early May — would have been unable to take place, even if rehearsals had continued.
This Thursday, the organization also announced that due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, it has made the decision to cancel this summer’s planned production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” which had not yet been cast.
In extending the duration of these statewide closures, and in asking Minnesotans to stay at home outside of essential duties for the next two weeks, Walz said officials are trying to delay the point at which the virus peaks statewide — allowing for more time to prepare intensive care capacities for those who will need it. While the governor said that, based on modeling, 85% of those who contract COVID-19 in the state should be able to recover at home, 15% will need to be hospitalized with a third of that group likely requiring intensive care.
The governor’s initial order to close public gathering places, as well as the rapid pace of the virus’ spread, were both factors in the Little Theatre’s decision to cancel “Cat’s Cradle” last week — even before the temporary closure of theaters was extended through April.
“Due to how quickly the announcements were coming out, we pulled together our executive board — president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and past president —and quickly discussed all of the options,” said Victoria Bartkowiak, executive secretary. “[We discussed] the availability of being able to do the show at a later date and looking at postponement or cancellation.”
In the same meeting, the Little Theatre also made the decision to postpone auditions for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which was slated to be its summer musical. With that show now also cancelled, Bartkowiak noted that the focus is on trying to get a plan in place for the next year of shows slated to start this fall — including looking at whether or not “Cat’s Cradle” can be fit in among them.
“Our play selection committee is reviewing things right now and looking to see what our possibilities might be,” she noted. “We certainly hope to reschedule, with all of the work that has already gone into the production … The set was already created, actors and directors had been in rehearsals. It takes a lot to get into these characters and it was crushing to make that choice.”
Director Jon Terrill is waiting to hear from the board on next steps , saying that he’s also been told there’s a possibility the show will be rescheduled at some point in the near future. Even before the board notified him of its decision to formally cancel the show last week, Terrill said he knew this was likely in the cards.
“Seeing every other theater in the state start to cancel all of their stuff, we definitely knew it was a possibility,” he noted. “I think everybody sort of knew it was coming.”
Terrill added that the eight-person cast has two weeks of rehearsals under its belt, with “Cat’s Cradle” set to debut in late April. Again, even before the show’s cancellation he noted that there were participants who were self-isolating or expressing concern about the virus — which spreads primarily through respiratory droplets shared via close person-to-person contact, hence public health officials urging all Minnesotans to keep a six-foot distance from others whenever possible.
Although Bartkowiak said revenues from each show vary, she noted that needing to cancel spring and summer productions will definitely be a bit of a financial hit to the organization.
“We do still have to continue to pay rent and those everyday bills. One of the things that’s been amazing is the royalty companies we work with have been very helpful in waiving fees, accepting postponements or even cancellation dates,” she explained. “We had to reach out to one of companies and let them know that we canceled [‘Cat’s Cradle’], and they were wonderful in not giving cancellation fees and offering refunds on payments that were made.”
In addition, Butler-Fraser said that much of the set for “Cat’s Cradle” had come from what the theater already had in storage. Given the modern-day setting, she added that most of the actors were also bringing in their own costumes from home — cutting down on expenses for the show.
“Our crew was pretty small,” she explained. “There were probably eight crew members, plus eight actors.”
Like many organizations and small businesses impacted by COVID-19, Bartkowiak said the Little Theatre is trying to find ways to stay connected online and she encouraged residents and patrons to also continue making art in their own homes.
“Find those ways of seeing art and creating it — that’s always a good thing,” she noted. “Go to those virtual tours of art museums. A lot of theaters are even putting productions up online, if they’re permitted to do so — continue to find those shows.”
On the Little Theatre of Owatonna’s Facebook page, the organization also posted asking residents and friends with a dramatic bent to share videos of themselves singing, dancing, drawing or even performing monologues. In the meantime, Bartkowiak added that the organization’s board will continue to meet virtually and look ahead to the fall and the next production cycle.
“We want to thank our membership,” added Butler-Fraser. “I know they’ll support us through this, and hopefully they’ll come back and join us for whenever we can get back to productions.”
In the meantime, updates will be shared on the “Little Theatre of Owatonna” Facebook page and at littletheatreofowatonna.org.