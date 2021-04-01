While not everyone remembers their middle school days in a favorable way, Owatonna Middle School staff hopes to change that perception for current students.
On Monday, Owatonna Middle School Principal Julie Sullivan, Assistant Principal Erin Halverson and Assistant Principal Matt Zurbriggen gave the school board an update on what's been happening this year inside the walls of OMS. The school's administration says creating an environment that is enjoyable and welcoming to students is important.
“We hear all the time from parents, 'Junior high was horrible, I hated middle school, worst years of my life,' and our goal is to change that. We want to make it a place where kids want to be,” Halverson said.
In order to create a welcoming space, administration has focused on relationship building. To encourage relationship growth, staff has concentrated on student transition from elementary school to middle school. Offering fifth grade registration visits and building tours is one way OMS staff works to reach this aim.
“When you talk about transition for our kids coming into sixth grade, that is a huge step from fifth grade to sixth grade so when you focus on relationships, we've tried to build that really early, make a conscious effort by getting into all the fifth grade classrooms,” Zurbriggen said.
The Where Everyone Belongs program has been established to welcome students to middle school life. The program provides a leadership opportunity for eighth grade students to mentor new sixth graders.
With a desire to make middle school a fun environment for students, school administrators are trying to come up with ways to celebrate students with different opportunities. One way is to offer positive referral incentives which allow students to purchase items from the school store, or a virtual store during distance learning. Students with positive referrals are often also celebrated within the school and receive a certificate.
“We continue to find ways to create opportunities to celebrate all of our kids,” Zurbriggen said.
Staff makes an effort to acknowledge student work, spotlight students and encourage positive behavior. Staff has also made it a point to host fun activities such as Mario Kart competitions, dress up days and lunch room trivia in an effort to make school a place where students want to be. Halverson points out that even more opportunities will be available as things return to “normal.”
This year the OMS staff has been really looking at students' PAW grade, a non academic grade which evaluates students in three areas: practice kindness, appropriate conduct and respect, and work habits. In each class students are scored, allowing the PAW grade to marry with building a culture of respect and fun, he administrators said. They believes how a student acts, behaves and develops work habits is as important as the content students learn in class.
Administration has given students opportunities to share their stories, essentially fostering an environment where everyone’s voice is heard. Last year OMS hosted “We are OMS,” where students got to showcase their own life stories with displays. The community was invited to listen and view the showcases and the event closed with community discussions on equity and what school should look like. While staff had hoped to offer another “We are OMS” in February, they felt it would be safest to return next year, as a virtual community event just wouldn’t feel the same.
Staff has also listened to student perspectives via virtual listening sessions regarding what students would like to see for their school. Zurbriggen said another upcoming listening session is scheduled for students to share their diverse voices.
Although creating a welcoming space for students is important, so too is creating a good culture for staff. According to OMS administration, this can mean treating staff to treats, offering stress-relieving activities, creating opportunities to discuss equity and fundraising for a mixture of community organizations, people in need and even OMS staff.
The administration chose to focus on updates to OMS culture at the Monday school board meeting, but academics are also a top priority at OMS. More recently OMS has announced its intent to eliminate extra credit. The decision comes after OMS has been engaged in studying the best practices for grading over the last two and a half years.
According to an OMS newsletter, grades should be a communication about where students are in their learning. Administration believes the changes will improve students’ understanding of their status as a learner. OMS will continue to study their grading practices, the letter reads.