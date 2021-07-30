After a year of being apart, neighbors Owatonna’s 14th Street area are geared up and ready to come together once again for their favorite night of the year.
The Night to Unite, also commonly referred to as the National Night Out, is held annually throughout Minnesota on the first Tuesday of August and serves as an opportunity to strengthen relationships between neighbors and local law enforcement. For years, Jen Teichroew said her 14th Street neighborhood has cherished that time as a way to be together.
“We have posters from past years when other people would host the block party that we post up on every National Night Out,” Teichroew said. “We’ve seen a lot of transition in the neighborhood with families coming in now and basically starting a new generation for the neighborhood, but everyone is pretty close and are good neighbors to each other, so we love having this night together.”
In Owatonna this year, 21 neighborhoods will host Night to Unite events. Many of the community block parties take place in the parking lots of apartment complexes, in cul-de-sacs, and at churches. Other parties — such as the one Teichroew is hosting for her neighborhood — will take place right in the streets.
“We hosted the party in 2019 and my kids just absolutely loved it,” Teichroew said, noting that her 9-year-old son has been instrumental in this year’s party planning. “They love being able to block off the street for the night and have all the neighbors come over. When we didn’t do it last year due to COVID-19 everyone was really bummed out and my son said that we have to make sure we do it this year.”
While Teichroew loves to spend time with people she has known her entire life, being that she currently lives in the home that her grandparents built in the ‘60s, the event truly comes full circle for this former 911 dispatcher.
“I am very much a supporter of law enforcement and all they do to keep our community safe — it’s important and we need them,” Teichroew said, adding that during the last Night to Unite the local SWAT unit stopped by their block party and let kids walk through the SWAT truck. “It’s also important for our police to get involved in the community and really let our kids know that officers are good and they are safe.”
“They are not someone you call because you’re going to be in trouble,” she continued. “It’s who you call so you can be safe.”
Teichroew said the events also allow one-on-one conversations between community members and local officers and that it gives people an opportunity to ask questions. While she knows a lot about the inner workings of law enforcement, Teichroew says that there this a night for people to learn about policing and being a first responder
A program of the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association, Night to Unite is designed to educate residents about crime and drug prevention, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen partnerships between the community and local law enforcement.
Above all, though, Teichroew said it truly is about being united.
“I am just excited for all of the neighbors — especially the elderly neighbors — to be able to come together again,” she said. “Some people have known each other for 25-30 years on this block, and I am excited for them to have the evening to come together. I’m honored to host it.”